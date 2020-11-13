Dhanteras 2020: Here Are Dhanteras Messages, Greetings, & Status For You To Wish Everyone

Dhanteras or Dhana Trayodashi takes place a day before the Diwali celebration. People consider it as the most auspicious day for investing in gold and silver, and other metals. On Dhanteras 2020, they also do different kinds of purchases for their homes and businesses. It happens on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha when people devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, Gods of wealth. As per myth, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean of milk with a pot of gold, while it was churning itself.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have discovered different ways to meet and celebrate Dhanteras 2020. From organising digital meet-ups and activities to rejoice, they have found it all. So, we have compiled some of the Dhanteras messages, greetings, and images for you to wish your friends, family members, and colleagues on social media. Check them out:

Dhanteras greetings

Festivities are to let us know

That life is full of cheer and smiles

May you be blessed on this Dhanteras

May prosperity be with you mile after mile.

Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life. Wishing you a blessed and happy Dhanteras.

May happiness shines through your face and you have a glorious year ahead! Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi! Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

This Dhanteras, I wish a very long and healthy life to you. May you grow wealthier and may you live a blissful life. Stay blessed and keep smiling—happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones

Dhanteras status

Sun glows for a day,

candle for an hour,

matchstick for a minute,

but a wish can glow for days.

So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life!

May this propitious day of Dhanteras bring you wealth, health, prosperity, happiness, and divinity! Happy #Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/3uSisi0i4f — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) November 13, 2020

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on #Dhanteras…🙏#जय_माता_दी🚩 pic.twitter.com/1ujsxc5lxW — Jai Maurya 🇮🇳 (@JaiMaur70973176) November 13, 2020

Dhanteras is celebrated as its birthday of Lord Dhanvantri - Physician of Gods & God of Ayurvedic Medicine



REAL DHAN (wealth) is our health So today lets all pray for the best health of everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental



Happy #Dhanteras @MoHFW_INDIA @shripadynaik pic.twitter.com/KOqKh6kfch — Dr. Kamal J Jain (@DrkamalJ) November 13, 2020

Dhanteras videos

Dhanteras messages

May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.

Choti Diwali or Dhanteras is also a day for visiting friends and family, exchanging gifts, and celebrating with your near and dear ones. Enjoy this auspicious day!

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

May the light of Diyas fill your life with an everlasting glow. Happy Choti Diwali 2020!

On this day of Choti Diwali, I pray that your house is filled with laughter always

That good health walks with you every step of the way

And that prosperity knocks on your door

May Lord Krishna's blessings light the way to a wonderful year for you and your family.

On Choti Diwali, we hope your day is filled with love, light and all things beautiful.

