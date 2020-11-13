Dhanteras 2020: Here Are Dhanteras Messages, Greetings, & Status For You To Wish Everyone

Quick links:
Dhanteras or Dhana Trayodashi takes place a day before the Diwali celebration. People consider it as the most auspicious day for investing in gold and silver, and other metals. On Dhanteras 2020, they also do different kinds of purchases for their homes and businesses. It happens on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha when people devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, Gods of wealth. As per myth, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean of milk with a pot of gold, while it was churning itself.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have discovered different ways to meet and celebrate Dhanteras 2020. From organising digital meet-ups and activities to rejoice, they have found it all. So, we have compiled some of the Dhanteras messages, greetings, and images for you to wish your friends, family members, and colleagues on social media. Check them out:
May this propitious day of Dhanteras bring you wealth, health, prosperity, happiness, and divinity! Happy #Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/3uSisi0i4f— Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) November 13, 2020
Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on #Dhanteras…🙏#जय_माता_दी🚩 pic.twitter.com/1ujsxc5lxW— Jai Maurya 🇮🇳 (@JaiMaur70973176) November 13, 2020
Dhanteras is celebrated as its birthday of Lord Dhanvantri - Physician of Gods & God of Ayurvedic Medicine— Dr. Kamal J Jain (@DrkamalJ) November 13, 2020
REAL DHAN (wealth) is our health So today lets all pray for the best health of everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental
Happy #Dhanteras @MoHFW_INDIA @shripadynaik pic.twitter.com/KOqKh6kfch
