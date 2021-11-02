Dhanteras 2021: A Quick Guide To Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Aarti & More

The festival of Dhanteras that falls a day prior to Diwali, is considered to be auspicious for the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Kubera, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. It is believed that this day brings luck, prosperity, and wealth to the people.

Dhanteras Laxmi Puja Vidhi

For the unversed who do not know how to celebrate the festival, here is a quick guide about celebrating the day according to the vidhi. For the Laxmi Puja, take a checkpoint. Spread a red cloth on it. Also, purify the place by hitting splashes of Gangajal. Now place the idol or photo of Mata Mahalakshmi. Offer a lotus flower garland or a garland of red flowers to Goddess Lakshmi. After this, apply red vermillion on the idol of Mata Mahalakshmi. Burn incense, lamps, and incense sticks. Meditate on the splendour of Lord Lakshmi. Then post the rituals, now it's time for the devotes to read the Lakshmi Chalisa, Lakshmi Stuti, Lakshmi Stotra, and Lakshmi Narayan Hridaya Stotra with the true mind.

After this, chant the mantras of Mata Mahalakshmi. After this, perform the Aarti of Goddess Mahalaxmi along with the family. Also, perform aarti of Lord Vishnu. Because it is said that where Lord Vishnu is there, Mahalakshmi also resides. Post the aarti, now it's the time when people offer sweets to others that were kept in the temple during the puja.

Dhanteras Puja auspicious time (Dhanteras Puja Ka Shubh Muhurat)

Performing the puja according to the muhurat is something that holds great significance. The puja must be performed as per the muhurat timings so that it brings prosperity to the family and the people performing. As per Drik Panchang, here is the Puja Muhurat for various cities-

Chennai- 06:29 PM to 08:10 PM

Chandigarh- 06:14 PM to 08:09 PM

Kolkata- 05:42 PM to 07:31 PM

Bengaluru- 06:40 PM to 08:21 PM

Ahmedabad- 06:45 PM to 08:34 PM

Noida- 06:16 PM to 08:10 PM

Patna- 05:50 PM to 07:42 PM

Pune - 06:47 PM to 08:32 PM

Delhi - 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM

Bhubaneshwar- 05:56 PM to 07:43 PM

Jaipur- 06:25 PM to 08:18 PM

Hyderabad- 06:30 PM to 08:14 PM

Gurgaon- 06:18 PM to 08:12 PM

Bhopal- 06:25 PM to 08:14 PM

Lucknow- 06:05 PM to 07:58 PM

Dhanteras Samagri

While worshiping, install the idols of Panchdev i.e. Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Mata Durga, Lord Shiva, and Lord Vishnu. On the day of Dhanteras, worship Lord Dhanvantari with Shodashopachar i.e. worship with 16 actions. At the end of the puja, definitely offer dakshina for sangta siddhi.

IMAGE: PTI