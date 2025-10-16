Dhanteras 2025 Checklist: What To Buy And What Not To Buy On The Day

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. This year, Dhanteras will be observed on October 18. During this festivity, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubra, and Lord Dhanvantari to seek their blessings for wealth, good luck and prosperity.

There are many rituals associated with this auspicious day. While it is considered that purchasing certain things on this day is inauspicious, there are also some don'ts associated with this day.

Here is the list of things you should buy and not buy on Dhanteras:

Gold and silver

According to the publication of Artarium, purchasing gold and silver jewellery or coins on this special occasion is a common Hindu ritual, which is believed to bring wealth and prosperity to the home.

Utensils

On Dhanteras, buying new utensils is considered to provide prosperity and abundance in the kitchen and household. Therefore, purchase utensils that are made of metals like copper and brass to attract wealth and good fortune.

Appliances and gadgets

In this contemporary era, many individuals invest in home appliances and gadgets on Dhanteras to symbolise prosperity and a more comfortable life.

Broom

Purchasing a broom on this day is also considered highly auspicious. Buying a new broom symbolises the removal of financial worries and misfortune from home, making way for prosperity and positive energy.

Things you should avoid buying on Dhanteras

Sharp objects

According to the publication of MoneyStaple, it is recommended not to purchase any sharp or pointed objects such as knives, scissors, or pins. These are believed to 'cut off' the flow of wealth and bring misfortune.

Black-coloured items

According to the Hindu beliefs, black colour is highly inauspicious. It is best to avoid purchasing any black items on the day of Dhantera, such as black clothes, black paints or any other black items.

Iron utensils

While buying utensils is a tradition on Dhanteras, it is recommended not to buy iron on this day. Buying iron on this day is considered to bring bad luck. Instead, you should opt for new utensils that are made of brass, copper, or stainless steel.

Oil and ghee