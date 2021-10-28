Diwali 2021: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Lakshmi Puja

Diwali is marked to celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, and his return to his homeland Ayodhya with his brother Lakshman and wife Sita after 14 years of exile. Many light up diyas and decorate their homes on this day. However, many also believe that Diwali celebrates Goddess Lakshmi's wedding with Lord Vishnu. She is treated as a significant deity during Diwali puja.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Lakshmi Puja is performed to appease the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. It commences during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for about 2 hours and 24 minutes. This year, the festival of Diwali will be clocked on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Diwali 2021: Significance of Lakshmi Puja 2021

On the day of Diwali, it is considered sacred to take a bath in the Ganges. People also keep the whole house clean and make sure every corner is dusted neatly. Many also carve a rangoli along with covering their homes in LED lights, garlands of marigold flowers and mango leaves.

During Pradosh Kaal in the evening, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are kept together and worshipped. Lakshmi is considered to be the goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity, while Ganesha is said to be the remover of obstacles who imparts intellect and wisdom. It is believed that the Goddess walks the earth on Diwali night and bless her devotees with great wealth and comfort.

How is Lakshmi puja celebrated?

One needs to light an auspicious lamp and place the pictures or idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Mahalakshmi. Beautify the idols with red chunri, jewellery and flowers. The puja is then commenced by worshipping Lord Ganesha, placing a tilak on the idol's forehead as well offering him flowers, coconut and fruits. Then begins Lakshmi puja. The Goddess is offered similar things. Lord Vishnu and Lord Kuber are also worshipped and presented with scent, flower, dhoop, sweets, fruits and earthen lamps.

It then concludes with all family members chanting Maa Lakshmi Mantra, Shreem Swaha for 108 times. Sweets and prasad are then distributed among the visitors and family members.

(Image: Shutterstock)