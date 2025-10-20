Republic World
Updated 20 October 2025 at 08:49 IST

Diwali 2025: Know Lakshmi Puja Muhurat City Wise, Amavasya Tithi, Nishita Kaal Timings, Rituals And More

Happy Deepavali 2025: As Diwali is here, we have listed down the Lakshmi puja muhurat city-wise to help you prepare the prasad on time.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat | Image: Meta AI
Happy Diwali 2025: Also called Deepavali or Deepawali, it is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals, with variations celebrated in other Indian religions such as Jainism and Sikhism. The festival symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The day is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika. The five-day festival starts on Dhantrayodashi and concludes on Bhaiya Dooj. As Diwali is here, we have listed down the puja muhurat and Lakshmi muhurat time to help you prepare.

Happy Diwali 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 07:41 PM to 08:40 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 06:12 PM to 08:40 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:41 PM to 09:41 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025

Happy Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Other Cities

07:38 PM to 08:37 PM - Pune
07:08 PM to 08:18 PM - New Delhi
07:20 PM to 08:14 PM - Chennai
07:17 PM to 08:25 PM - Jaipur
07:21 PM to 08:19 PM - Hyderabad
07:09 PM to 08:19 PM - Gurgaon
07:06 PM to 08:19 PM - Chandigarh
07:41 PM to 08:41 PM - Mumbai
07:31 PM to 08:25 PM - Bengaluru
07:36 PM to 08:40 PM - Ahmedabad
07:07 PM to 08:18 PM - Noida
05:06 PM to 05:54 PM, October 21 - Kolkata

Happy Diwali 2025: Nishita Kaal Muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 11:58 PM to 12:48 AM, October 21

Mahanishita Kaal - 11:58 PM to 12:48 AM, October 21

Simha Kaal - 02:07 AM to 04:15 AM, October 21

Happy Diwali 2025: Choghadiya Puja Muhurat

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 03:44 PM to 06:12 PM

Evening Muhurat (Chara) - 06:12 PM to 07:45 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 10:50 PM to 12:23 AM, October 21

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 01:56 AM to 06:34 AM, October 21

