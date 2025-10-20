Diwali 2025: Know Lakshmi Puja Muhurat City Wise, Amavasya Tithi, Nishita Kaal Timings, Rituals And More

Happy Diwali 2025: Also called Deepavali or Deepawali, it is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals, with variations celebrated in other Indian religions such as Jainism and Sikhism. The festival symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The day is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika. The five-day festival starts on Dhantrayodashi and concludes on Bhaiya Dooj. As Diwali is here, we have listed down the puja muhurat and Lakshmi muhurat time to help you prepare.