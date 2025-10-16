Diwali 2025: Last-minute Decor Ideas To Make Your House Look Festive Ready

Diwali is one of the auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20. During this festival, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the divine feminine energy associated with wealth, good luck and prosperity.

As the tradition goes, Diwali means cleaning and decorating every corner of your house to welcome positivity and good luck. However, it can be tedious to prep all the rooms of the house, but worry not, here are 7 decor ideas to beat the clock with a few festive touches:

Focus on the entrance

Focus on the entrance

The entrance is the first thing that your guest will see on Diwali. So, you can make it warm and welcoming by decorating it with diyas, fresh flowers, and a Toran (door hanging) or a decorative lamp to set the festive tone and create a cosy atmosphere.

Rangoli

Rangoli

Rangolis are the colourful floor designs which has a special place in every Indian household, which can instantly light up any space. You can create a vibrant and intricate rangoli at the entrance and around the puja area by using coloured powder, flower petals or rice flour.

Elevate puja room

Elevate puja room

If you have a dedicated puja room, it's the ideal space to focus on. Adorn the idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi with new clothes, jewellery and light up the space with diyas and candles.

Area for sweets and snacks

Area for sweets and snacks

Designate your dining area with sweets, dry fruits or savoury snacks. You can display the assortment in a decorative glass jar, making it an inviting and delectable feature for your guests.

Lanterns and diyas

Lanterns and diyas

Hang colourful, eco-friendly lanterns or traditional Diwali lanterns and diyas throughout your home. These lanterns will add a soft and warm glow to your home.

Rearrange your furniture

Rearrange your furniture

Give a fresh makeover by rearranging your living space to invite warmth and good vibes to your existing furniture, accommodate guests for dinner parties, family gatherings and more with a simple switch.

Cushion and throws

Scatter those colourful floor cushions and throw them around your living room to create a cosy and inviting atmosphere for your guests. These items provide comfort and contribute to the overall decor with their lively designs.

Enhance the ambience with aromas

Enhance the ambience with aromas