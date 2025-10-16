Diwali Party Menu: 6 Unique And Easy-to-make Dessert Ideas To Serve Guests

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the auspicious and vibrant festivals in India. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the divine feminine energy associated with luck, wealth and prosperity. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20.

During this festivity, Food plays a very vital role, with each recipe carrying a symbolic meaning. The sweetness represents joy and good fortune, while savoury Diwali snacks balance the palate and provide sustenance during long evenings of festivities and gatherings.

Here are 6 unique and easy-to-make desserts that you can try for the Diwali celebration:

Gajar Ka Halwa Truffles

Gajar Ka Halwa Truffles | Source: Pinterest

This is a modern twist on the traditional Indian dessert, which doesn't require a stovetop or oven and can even be made in one bowl. In just 30 minutes, you can get these delicious bite-sized delights for this festive season celebration.

Gulab Jamun Doughnuts

Gulab Jamun Doughnuts | Source: Pinterest

Gulab jamun doughnuts with a rose glaze are the fastest to get people drooling over cooking. What could be better than combining two classic desserts: the glazed doughnut and gulab jamun? For this Diwali party, make these mouth-watering desserts to shake the game up.

Shrikhand Cannoli

Shrikhand Cannoli | Source: Pinterest

Shrikhand cannoli takes less than half an hour to make. The best part of this recipe is that you can make the cannoli filling in advance and assemble it before serving, so that you can focus on the other items without sacrificing the quality of this super-simple dessert.

Upside Down Jalebi Cake

Upside Down Jalebi Cake | Source: Pinterest

This fusion dessert recipe is a fan favourite, which is very easy to make. Not only does it look incredible and homemade, but it actually uses a box mix, which means you don't have to slave away in the kitchen to make the perfect cake batter.

Ras Malai Eclairs

Ras Malai Eclairs | Source: Pinterest

The contrasting textures of the flaky, crispy eclair and the smooth ras malai filling make this Indian fusion a showstopper. However, the only downside to this dish is that they'll be gone before you set them on the table.

Gulab Jamun Gelato

Gulab Jamun Gelato | Source: Pinterest