Mocktails To Beverages: 5 Welcome Drinks For Sober Diwali Parties

Non-Alcoholic Drinks For Diwali Party

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most beloved and widely celebrated festivals in India. Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is the special time of the year, when families feast on their favourite dishes and come together. This time, you can make this festivity memorable by surprising your guests with these delicious, delightful drinks that are perfect for the Diwali party.

Orange mocktail

Source: Freepik

Start your Diwali festive party with this refreshing drink and welcome your guests to an equally colourful and fun party! You can serve the drinks in the beautiful and unique glasses, i.e., in the Dolphin cocktail glass, and let the freshness of the tangy oranges wash over you.

Beetroot lassi

Source: Freepik

This Diwali, give a twist to regular lassi by swapping fruits for beetroots. First, roast the beetroots (in oven) and then blend them with water, mint, ginger, and yoghurt. Tip it off with salt, masala, cumin powder, and preferred spices. Voila! Your beetroot lassi is now ready to be served.

Modern chai

Source: Freepik

Whisk milk, vanilla, maple syrup, and cinnamon in a heated saucepan, and then add tea bags. Froth the milk and whip one shot of espresso. Now, pour the chai mixture over the espresso and top it off with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder to complete a new favourite drink.

Aam panna

Source: Freepik

Roast the mangoes, including their skins on for the maximum flavour. Leave it cool for some time, and then slice off the skins. Now, blend the mangoes into pulp with mint leaves, cumin powder, salt, and sugar. Blend till you get a smooth mixture to mix with water and serve this beverage with ice.

Indian lemonade

Source: Freepik