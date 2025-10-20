Diwali Essential Puja Samagri: A Complete Checklist To Celebrate The Festival Of Lights

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most vibrant and celebrated festivals in India. This year, the auspicious day falls on Monday, October 20. The day marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. During Diwali, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi alongside Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati for good luck, wealth and prosperity. It is important to know the significance of the Diwali essentials used during puja, which symbolise prosperity and purity.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Having all items ready before the time helps to create a sanctified space to perform the rituals correctly.

Here's what you'll typically need for a traditional Diwali puja:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Idol or pictures: An idol or a framed photo of Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati, is essential. Ensure it's cleaned and well-placed in the puja area.

Diya: Lighting diyas is a way to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi into your home. You can purchase a diya made of clay or metal; these lamps symbolise the triumph of light over darkness.

Puja Thali: Puja thali is an ultimate puja accessory. It holds everything together, such as Kumkum, haldi, rice, flowers, sweets and more.

Flowers: Fresh flowers, especially marigolds, are essential for decoration and offerings. They add colour and fragrance, uplifting the puja space.

Lakshmi Charan: The Lakshmi Charan (feet) is an exquisite ceramic piece that is decorated with gold patterns. It serves as a perfect symbol of wealth and prosperity.

Toran: A toran is typically a decorative garland hung at the entrance of the house. It is made with flowers or fabrics, which are believed to be very auspicious to invite deities.

Incense sticks: The fragrant smoke from incense sticks helps to purify the air and creates a serene atmosphere for worship. Choose options for a more authentic experience.

Fruits: During puja, offering fresh fruits, apples, bananas, and pomegranates symbolise prosperity and abundance.

Sweets: Traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, barfis, and halwa. These are the ideal offerings that both family members alike.

How to do Diwali puja step-by-step:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Step 1: Light up diyas and place the idols on the puja area. As you do this, recite the prayers and mantras to invite positive energy and blessings.

Step 2: Now, offer fruits, flowers and sweets while saying a prayer of gratitude and love.

Step 3: Conclude the puja with an aarti, a ceremonial light offering.