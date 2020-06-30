Doctor's Day Wishes In English To Express Your Gratitude For This Noble Profession

The Doctor’s Day was established by the Government of India in the year 1991. It is celebrated on July 1 annually. The day marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The Doctor’s day significance is perceived in India as an appreciation and gratitude of the important roles and responsibilities that doctors play in our lives. This significant day also highlights and conveys awareness to the public about the important and valuable work doctors do in saving lives. Therefore, in order to honour the contribution of doctors in our society, here are some Doctor's Day wishes in English you can forward on this day-

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.” – Seneca

Also read | COVID-19 Hospital Managed By Doctors Without Borders Inaugurated In Patna

Doctor's Day Wishes in English to share

“Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes.” Happy National Doctors Day 2020! “A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2020.” “Not everyone gets a chance to thank their doctors. This day I thank God for bringing such a great doctor in my life. Thanks a lot for everything that you have done for me.” – Happy National Doctors Day 2020! “Warm wishes on Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who work so hard to restore the health of their patients and bring back the lost smiles.” “It is certainly not easy to be a doctor because you have to think of your patients before yourself. Happy Doctor’s Day to you.”

When we are in tears, we need a shoulder. When we are in pain, we need medicine. But when we are in tragedy, we need you as you are the hope. Thanks for being there. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Also read | Maharashtra To Observe National Doctors' Day In Honour Of Frontline Warriors: CM Uddhav

“Thank you for being much more than just a doctor. You have been a doctor, a counsellor and a guide to be and I owe you so much in my life.” – Happy Doctors Day 2020! “Dear Doctor, thank you for everything you have done for me to keep me in the best of my health. Your efforts have made me a healthier soul.” – Happy National Doctors Day 2020! “There are many sacrifices and lots of hard work go into becoming a successful doctor. Wishing a very Happy Doctor’s Day to one such wonderful doctor.” “You feel much better when you know that you have a good doctor to take care of your health. To one such doctor, I wish a Happy Doctor’s Day.” “Being a doctor brings you many new challenges every day and one such challenge is to keep fighting for the health of your patients. Warm wishes on Doctor’s Day.”

Also read | SC Orders Centre, State Govts To Ensure Payment Of Salary To Doctors, Health Worker

On this occasion of Doctor’s Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. Happy Doctor’s Day to you. Dear Doctor, I feel so confident and safe when I know that I am in your hands. You have always been a saviour to me. Thanking you on this wonderful occasion. Happy Doctor’s Day. Thank you for being much more than just a doctor. You have been a doctor, a counsellor and a guide to be and I owe you so much in my life. Happy Doctor’s Day to you. You have come into my life as a hope, a hope for a healthier future and I am sure with your treatment, I will be a healthy person one day. Thanks for your time. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Also read | SC Says Doctors, Nurses Are Corona Warriors Who Need To Be Protected