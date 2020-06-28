Maharashtra To Observe National Doctors' Day In Honour Of Frontline Warriors: CM Uddhav

As Maharashtra reels under rising cases of Coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the state will observe ‘National Doctors' Day’ in honour of frontline workers who are risking their lives to tackle the pandemic in the worst-hit state.

“Maharashtra will observe National Doctors' Day on Tuesday. As they are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them. COVID-19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together. We should not be restless and go out unnecessarily,” CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

While National Doctors' Day is observed on October 18, 2020, it is pivotal to remember and appreciate the sacrifices made by medical fraternity to help the state and the country in recovering from the health crisis. The announcement from the Maharashtra Government comes at the time when the state recorded its highest single-day spike of over 5,000 Coronavirus cases on Saturday.

READ | Twitter Users Hail Frontline Workers After Photo Of Doctor's Wrinkled Hands Goes Viral

READ | Maha: CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets Central Team Led By Lav Agarwal, Discuss COVID Response

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 52.94%

With 5,318 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the fourth straight day. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,59,133. The state health department said reconciliation of COVID-19 cases from all districts and municipal corporations between the period March 9 and June 7 has been completed.

The death toll rose to 7,273 after 167 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 86 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 81 are deaths from the previous period. The number of recoveries jumped by 4,430 in the last 24 hours to reach 84,245. As of June 27, there are 67,600 active cases in the state.

READ | Maha CM Holds Video Conference With Ganpati Mandals, Calls For Low-key Celebrations

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,365 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 74,252. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 32,735, while that in Palghar stood at 4,880. Pune so far has 19,761 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,400 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 52.94% while the case fatality rate is 4.57%. Currently, 5,65,161 people are under home quarantine and 36,925 people in institutional quarantine.

READ | Maharashtra: Another Biggest One-day Jump With 5,318 New COVID-19 Cases And 167 Deaths