Dry Days In Chennai 2020: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

Mostly observed on major national festivals or occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, dry days are also observed during the voting days in India. Here is a list of all the days in Hyderabad for the year 2020, which will be observed as a Dry Day.
Makar Sankranti is one of the few ancient Indian festivals that have been observed for ages according to solar cycles, while most Hindu festivals are celebrated by the lunar cycle of the Hindu calendar.
Republic Day marks the birth of India's constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act.
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in the compound of Gandhi Smriti, a mansion in New Delhi. To mark the death of India's beloved leader and advocate of non-violence, January 30 is marked as a Dry Day.
Dayanand Saraswati was a philosopher, social leader and the founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of the Vedic dharma. Swami Dayananda Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824.
Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, which marks the day of the consummation of Shiva's marriage with Goddess Parvathy.
Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, which is celebrated by Indians with unmatched exuberance
Rama Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama.
Popularly known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important religious festivals for Jains. It celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara.
May Day is a traditional spring holiday celebrated in many cultures.
Eid al-Fitr is also called the Festival of Breaking the Fast and is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.
Eid al-Adha is also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice". It is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.
Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.
Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 15, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation's independence from the United Kingdom.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat.
Muḥarram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.
The Birth of Mahatma Gandhi.
Dussehra or Dashain is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year.
Return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya.
Kartika Purnima is celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) day or the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik.
