Tamil Nadu Protests: Chennai Police Detains 8 For Drawing Anti-CAA, NRC Rangoli

In the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC, Chennai Police detained eight people, including five young women on Sunday for drawing kolams (rangoli) that read "No to CAA", "No to NRC" on the streets of Besant Nagar. Cases were registered against the detainees, however, they were released later. The Chennai Police even detained three lawyers who sought to defend those confined.

The protesters were charged under "unlawful assembly," and for failing to seek prior permission for rangoli protest. Cases were registered under Section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The detention was faced with heavy criticism from across the political spectrum for the police action, saying the detained persons were only exercising their right to protest. The eight were picked up for holding the protest without permission and causing inconvenience to others, a senior police official said adding they were later let off.

In a show of support, rangoli against CAA was seen outside the homes of late M Karunanidhi, Stalin, and DMK MP Kanimozhi. Those detained alleged they were manhandled and their phones snatched by police. DMK President M K Stalin and party Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi slammed the police action.

Protests against CAA

On December 24, Stalin and several others were booked for holding a massive anti-CAA rally without permission. An FIR was filed against Stalin and others after thousands took part in the protest called by the DMK and its allies. Senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, state Secretaries of CPI(M) and CPI K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan respectively, IUML leader K M Kader Mohideen, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi M H Jawahirullah, walked alongside Stalin through the nearly 3-km long rally route.

Despite 20,000 people participating in the march, no violence was reported. The Chennai police are denying any such permissions for the anti-CAA protests, keeping the violence that happened in the other States. However, no violence is been reported in Tamilnadu so far because of anti-CAA protests. Nation-wide protests have erupted against CAA and the proposed NRC that aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who faced 'persecution', however, the act does not mention the word 'persecution' anywhere.

