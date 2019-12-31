Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2020: Check The Complete List Here

Dry Days are days when there is no alcohol served for the entire day due to a particular reason. Dry Days in India are often associated with days of religious or national importance when the sale of alcohol is banned, either all over the country or in select cities/states. And since no one likes a surprise more so a shock, especially when you’re planning that night out or your annual blowout at your home, here’s a list of dry days in 2020 in Maharashtra-

Dry days in Maharashtra in 2020

January

January 15- Makar Sankranti

January 26- Republic Day

January 30- Shaheed Diwas (Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)

February

February 18- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 19- Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

February 21- Maha Shivratri

March

March 10- Holi (Bhaang maybe in other states, but not in Maharashtra).

April

April 2- Ram Navmi

April 6- Mahavir Jayanti

April 10- Good Friday

May

May 1- Maharashtra Day

May 7- Buddha Purnima

May 25- Eid Ul Fitr

July

July 1- Ashadi Ekadashi

July 31- Bakri Eid

August

August 12- Janmashtami

August 15- Independence Day

August 22- Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29- Muharram

October

November 2020

November 25- Kartik Ekadashi

November 30- Guru Nanak Jayanti

Liquor laws in India