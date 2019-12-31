Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2020: Check The Complete List Here

Dry Days are days when there is no alcohol served for the entire day due to a particular reason. Dry Days in India are often associated with days of religious or national importance when the sale of alcohol is banned, either all over the country or in select cities/states. And since no one likes a surprise more so a shock, especially when you’re planning that night out or your annual blowout at your home, here’s a list of dry days in 2020 in Maharashtra-
Also Read | Maharashtra: Sunil Raut Refutes Rumours Of Quitting Seat Over Cabinet Exclusion
Dry days in Maharashtra in 2020
January
- January 15- Makar Sankranti
- January 26- Republic Day
- January 30- Shaheed Diwas (Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary)
February
- February 18- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
- February 19- Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti
- February 21- Maha Shivratri
March
- March 10- Holi (Bhaang maybe in other states, but not in Maharashtra).
Also Read | CT Ravi Slams Maharashtra CM Thackeray; Says Diverting Issue From Internal State Problems
April
- April 2- Ram Navmi
- April 6- Mahavir Jayanti
- April 10- Good Friday
May
- May 1- Maharashtra Day
- May 7- Buddha Purnima
- May 25- Eid Ul Fitr
July
- July 1- Ashadi Ekadashi
- July 31- Bakri Eid
Also Read | CT Ravi Slams Maharashtra CM Thackeray; Says Diverting Issue From Internal State Problems
August
- August 12- Janmashtami
- August 15- Independence Day
- August 22- Ganesh Chaturthi
- August 29- Muharram
October
- August 12- Janmashtami
- August 15- Independence Day
- August 22- Ganesh Chaturthi
- August 29- Muharram
November 2020
- November 25- Kartik Ekadashi
- November 30- Guru Nanak Jayanti
Also Read | Maharashtra: Sunil Raut Refutes Rumours Of Quitting Seat Over Cabinet Exclusion
Liquor laws in India
- Alcohol is something whose demand and the sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in them across states.
- The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.
- License is needed to sell the alcohol and in some particular states, so are the consumers. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.
- In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may hate the license to sell alcohol to tourists. The sellers are required to hold a license to sell alcohol, otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.