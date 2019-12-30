CT Ravi Slams Maharashtra CM Thackeray; Says Diverting Issue From Internal State Problems

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly diverting the attention of people of Maharashtra from the state's 'internal' disputes in the name of Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. While speaking to news agency ANI, Ravi stated that Maharashtra has a new coalition government and they want to divert the people's attention by reviving a 70-year-old dispute. He added that there was no need to create a controversy on this issue.

READ | Brother Not Made Maharashtra Minister, Sanjay Raut Skips Aaditya & Ajit Pawar's Oathtaking

'I request all people of the border to maintain peace'

"Whenever there is an internal dispute in Maharashtra, language emerges as a tool to do politics," said CT Ravi on Monday. Earlier on Monday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa assured the people of the state that no land will be given away and urged them to maintain peace.

"As per Mahajan Ayog, it is clear that which part has to be given to Maharashtra and Karnataka. Creating this sort of controversy is not fair. Will not give even a single inch of land. I request all people of the border to maintain peace," Yediyurappa told the media.

READ | New Book Reveals 'coup' Conspiracy At The Height Of Imran Khan's 2014 Dharna To Oust Nawaz

The Maharashtra government had earlier appointed Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal as coordinating ministers for the issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka border. This led to several protests across Karnataka where protestors in Belgavi burnt an effigy of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Subsequently, Shiv Sena protestors near Kolhapur bus stand burnt an effigy of Yediyurappa and launched protests against the Karnataka CM.

The protests in Karnataka and Maharashtra led to the cancellation of bus services between the two states. Earlier on December 7, CM Thackeray had chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between the two states. It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing on the border issue in the Supreme Court.

READ | Giriraj Singh: 'Shiv Sena Has Changed Its Stance Because They Have To Survive In Politics'

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Dy CM

Earlier in the day, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. The CM finalised the final list on Sunday.

READ | Priyanka Vadra Wants To Be On TV: Sanjeev Balyan's Take On Congress Neta's Protocol Breach

(With ANI Inputs)