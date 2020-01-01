Dry Days In March 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better

One of the most exciting things about a New Year is the new calendar. There is always some anticipation around how the holidays for the year have lined up or whether it falls on a Sunday and ruins a potential holiday or not. For most people, skimming through the calendar at the beginning of the year is a ritual.

There will be a few instances where you will not have access to alcohol. This happens when it is a dry day and the shops around the city are shut. This mostly happens on the birth anniversaries of significant people. This might affect you if you end up planning a party and are greeted with the bad news that there is no alcohol available anywhere. Here is a look at the dry days that fall in February 2020 which will help you plan your party better around this time.

Dry days in March 2020

Holi- March 10 (Tuesday)

Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the country. Holi is celebrated with colours. In fact, it is one of the most enjoyed festivals in the country. The festival marks the end of evil in the people. It marks the death of the devil, popularly known as Hiranyakshyap. The followers of Hinduism also burn Holika on the day prior to Holi as they believe that it burns away the evil around and within. The festival is considered very auspicious amongst the people. On this day, the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited.

Liquor Laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and sale does not fall but can only rise with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in them at all.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

License is needed to sell the alcohol in particular states, so are the consumers. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol. In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may hold the license to sell alcohol to tourists.

