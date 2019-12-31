The Debate
Dry Days In Mumbai 2020: Full Month-wise List When Alcohol Will Not Be Available

Festivals

Dry days in Mumbai 2020: There are several Government holidays as well as state holidays on which dry days are declared. Here is a list of all dry days.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
dry days in mumbai 2020

A new year is about to start soon and the first thing that crosses any individual's mind is the holidays. Sometimes we sit with a calendar to know about the list of holidays in the year. We live in a generation where we have hectic office schedules and all we need is holidays. It also implies that we need to know about the dry days as while hanging out with pals, there shouldn't be a moment where you need to cancel plans because of dry days. Mumbai is one of those places where there is a huge trend of partying and also alcohol consumption stakes are known to be high. Therefore, it is significant to know about the dry days in Mumbai in 2020. 

What is a dry day?

Dry Day is a particular day when the sales of alcohol are banned. This can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event. There are two types of dry days. That is National dry day or State level dry day. Dry days may also be declared during state council elections.

List of dry days in Mumbai 2020

Date Festival
January  
January 15, 2020  Makar Sakranti
January 26, 2020  Republic Day
January 30, 2020  Shaheed Diwas( Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary)
February  
February 18, 2020

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
February 19, 2020

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
February 21, 2020

Maha Shivratri
March  
March 10, 2020 Holi
April   
April 2, 2020 Ramnavmi
April 6, 2020 Mahavir Jayanti
April 10, 2020 Good Friday
May  
May 1, 2020 Maharashtra Day
May 7, 2020 Buddha Purnima
May 25, 2020 Eid-Ul-Fitr
July  
July 1, 2020 Ashadi Ekadashi
July 31, 2020 Bakri Eid
August  
August 12, 2020 Janamashtmi
August 15, 2020 Independence Day
August 21, 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi 
August 29, 2020 Muharram
September  
September 1, 2020 Ganesh Visarjan
October  
October 2, 2020 Gandhi Jayanti
October 8, 2020 Alcohol Prohibition Week
October 25, 2020 Dussehra
October 31, 2020 Valmiki Jayanti
November  
November 25 Kartik Ekadashi
November 30 Guru Nanak Jayanti

Some basic information about alcohol consumption

  • The legal age for liquor consumption is 21 years. However, the legal age in Mumbai for hard liquor is 25 years. 
  • Drink and drive is not allowed and it is a serious offense according to the rules of the Government. 
  • It is always advised to carry a photo ID when you visit a club where alcohol consumption is permitted.

Published:
