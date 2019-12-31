Dry Days In Mumbai 2020: Full Month-wise List When Alcohol Will Not Be Available

A new year is about to start soon and the first thing that crosses any individual's mind is the holidays. Sometimes we sit with a calendar to know about the list of holidays in the year. We live in a generation where we have hectic office schedules and all we need is holidays. It also implies that we need to know about the dry days as while hanging out with pals, there shouldn't be a moment where you need to cancel plans because of dry days. Mumbai is one of those places where there is a huge trend of partying and also alcohol consumption stakes are known to be high. Therefore, it is significant to know about the dry days in Mumbai in 2020.

What is a dry day?

Dry Day is a particular day when the sales of alcohol are banned. This can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event. There are two types of dry days. That is National dry day or State level dry day. Dry days may also be declared during state council elections.

Also Read| Shruti Haasan on braving alcohol addiction: Took a break to quit, heal

List of dry days in Mumbai 2020

Date Festival January January 15, 2020 Makar Sakranti January 26, 2020 Republic Day January 30, 2020 Shaheed Diwas( Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary) February February 18, 2020 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti February 19, 2020 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti February 21, 2020 Maha Shivratri March March 10, 2020 Holi April April 2, 2020 Ramnavmi April 6, 2020 Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2020 Good Friday May May 1, 2020 Maharashtra Day May 7, 2020 Buddha Purnima May 25, 2020 Eid-Ul-Fitr July July 1, 2020 Ashadi Ekadashi July 31, 2020 Bakri Eid August August 12, 2020 Janamashtmi August 15, 2020 Independence Day August 21, 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi August 29, 2020 Muharram September September 1, 2020 Ganesh Visarjan October October 2, 2020 Gandhi Jayanti October 8, 2020 Alcohol Prohibition Week October 25, 2020 Dussehra October 31, 2020 Valmiki Jayanti November November 25 Kartik Ekadashi November 30 Guru Nanak Jayanti

Also Read| Alcohol desserts that you can substitute for a drink this weekend

Some basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age for liquor consumption is 21 years. However, the legal age in Mumbai for hard liquor is 25 years.

Drink and drive is not allowed and it is a serious offense according to the rules of the Government.

It is always advised to carry a photo ID when you visit a club where alcohol consumption is permitted.

Also Read| Virgin Mojito: Different kinds of this non-alcoholic drink and easy recipes to try

Also Read| Lok Sabha polls: 'Dry Days' announced for 48 hours in Delhi