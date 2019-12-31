Dry Days In Mumbai 2020: Full Month-wise List When Alcohol Will Not Be Available

A new year is about to start soon and the first thing that crosses any individual's mind is the holidays. Sometimes we sit with a calendar to know about the list of holidays in the year. We live in a generation where we have hectic office schedules and all we need is holidays. It also implies that we need to know about the dry days as while hanging out with pals, there shouldn't be a moment where you need to cancel plans because of dry days. Mumbai is one of those places where there is a huge trend of partying and also alcohol consumption stakes are known to be high. Therefore, it is significant to know about the dry days in Mumbai in 2020.
Dry Day is a particular day when the sales of alcohol are banned. This can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event. There are two types of dry days. That is National dry day or State level dry day. Dry days may also be declared during state council elections.
Also Read| Shruti Haasan on braving alcohol addiction: Took a break to quit, heal
|Date
|Festival
|January
|January 15, 2020
|Makar Sakranti
|January 26, 2020
|Republic Day
|January 30, 2020
|Shaheed Diwas( Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary)
|February
|February 18, 2020
|
Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|February 19, 2020
|
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|February 21, 2020
|
Maha Shivratri
|March
|March 10, 2020
|Holi
|April
|April 2, 2020
|Ramnavmi
|April 6, 2020
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 10, 2020
|Good Friday
|May
|May 1, 2020
|Maharashtra Day
|May 7, 2020
|Buddha Purnima
|May 25, 2020
|Eid-Ul-Fitr
|July
|July 1, 2020
|Ashadi Ekadashi
|July 31, 2020
|Bakri Eid
|August
|August 12, 2020
|Janamashtmi
|August 15, 2020
|Independence Day
|August 21, 2020
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|August 29, 2020
|Muharram
|September
|September 1, 2020
|Ganesh Visarjan
|October
|October 2, 2020
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 8, 2020
|Alcohol Prohibition Week
|October 25, 2020
|Dussehra
|October 31, 2020
|Valmiki Jayanti
|November
|November 25
|Kartik Ekadashi
|November 30
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
Also Read| Alcohol desserts that you can substitute for a drink this weekend
Also Read| Virgin Mojito: Different kinds of this non-alcoholic drink and easy recipes to try
Also Read| Lok Sabha polls: 'Dry Days' announced for 48 hours in Delhi