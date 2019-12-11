Virgin Mojito: Different Kinds Of This Non-alcoholic Drink And Easy Recipes To Try

Mojito is basically an alcohol-based drink that has basic ingredients of the dish like mint leaves, lemon juice, and sugar. But, a mojito that does not have alcohol in it is known as a virgin mojito. It is something that everyone would end up making at home. It is a perfect drink while you are entertaining too and can be served during parties, picnics, and road trips to everyone’s delight. Here we have listed different kinds of Virgin Mojitos and its recipes.

Virgin Mojito Recipe

Ingredients: Mint leaves, raw sugar, fresh- lime juice, simple syrup, ice, club soda or sparkling water

Method: In a glass, muddle/crush the mint, sugar, lime juice and simple syrup. Add ice. Top with the ginger ale/club soda/sparkling water. For the people who are sugar conscious, they can use Splenda (2tsp granulated Splenda) and omit the simple syrup.

Strawberry Lime Mojito

Ingredients: Homemade mint simple syrup, strawberries, mint, lime, white rum, crushed ice, club soda

Method: Make the mint simple syrup and allow it to cool. In a highball glass, layer the mint, lime wedges, simples syrup and strawberries. Muddle until the juices of the lime and strawberries are released. Pour the rum over the muddled ingredients. Top with ice then fills club soda. Lastly, garnish with mint leaves, a strawberry and lime.

Non-Alcoholic Raspberry Mojito

Ingredients: Fresh raspberries, mint leaves, simple syrup, raspberry or cran-raspberry juice, fresh lime juice, club soda or sparkling mineral water

Method: To make a simple syrup, combine 1 cup granulated sugar with 1 cup water in a medium saucepan. Heat it over a medium flame and stir frequently, until the sugar gets dissolved. Allow it to cool. In a glass, add raspberries, mint leaves, and simple syrup. Muddle well until the mint, simple syrup and raspberries are well-combined. Fill glass with ice. Add raspberry juice, lime juice and then fill with soda. Garnish with a lime wedge or additional raspberries, if needed.

