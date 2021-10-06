Durga Puja: West Bengal Government Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines For Festive Season

The West Bengal government has issued a fresh set of guidelines to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carnival-style celebrations involve processions across the state before the immersion of the idols. The TMC government issued the order, with the Durga Puja festival to begin in the next few days. The COVID guidelines for the festival are to be strictly followed by the people to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

The Kolkata Metro has announced a change in its timings of train operations for three days of the Durga Puja festival, October 12-14. Kolkata Metro issued a statement saying, "First trains leave from terminal stations at 10 am and last trains at 11 pm."

The Calcutta high court has also restricted the entry of visitors inside the puja pandals and the state government has announced the decision to relax the night curfew, which means that movement between 11 pm and 5 am will no longer be banned. West Bengal reported 619 new COVID cases on Tuesday, which took the cumulative tally to 15,72,460. A total of 637 new recoveries were recorded as the total recoveries reached 15,46,037. After 11 new fatalities, the death toll of West Bengal stands at 18,848.

West Bengal govt issues guidelines for Durga Puja; pandals should be kept open from all sides, no cultural program to be held.



State immersion carnival will not be held this year, notification reads pic.twitter.com/IH48G9KEFS — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

The COVID guidelines issued by the West Bengal government for Durga Puja

The Puja committees will have to keep pandals open on all sides to allow ample space to arrange for social distancing. This will avoid crowding on temple premises. The authorities must make sure that all the pandals have separate entry and exit gates.

There should be floor markings to ensure social distancing is maintained among people. The Bengal government has also directed the Puja committees to urge people to bring their own flowers to offer prayers.

Puja committees have also been directed to ensure that the distribution of holy offerings is done within small groups. The state government order has also asked the committees to keep the inauguration of pandals and other celebrations low-key.

The order said, "Ideally all visits for judging pandals should be virtual, and physical visits should be made during the lean hours, between 10 am and 3 pm."

The government order has also directed puja organisers to plan in advance to facilitate idol viewing from 'Tritiya'.

(with ANI inputs)