Dussehra 2025: Know Date, Time, Story, Significance And More

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most religious festivals celebrated across India. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu), who won the victory over the ten-headed demon king Ravana.

This year, during the month of Ashwina, on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 2.

According to DrikPanchang, Dussehra 2025: Date and Time

Dashami Tithi Begins: 7:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025.

Dashami Tithi Ends: 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025.

Vijay Muhurat: 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM.

Aparahna Puja Time: 01:21 PM to 03:044 PM.

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 09:13 AM on October 02, 2025.

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 09:34 on October 03, 2025.

Why do we celebrate Dussehra every year?

According to the ancient Hindu scriptures, the Ramayana describes the story of Lord Rama. He was the exiled prince of the kingdom of Ayodhya. During exile, he lived in the forest with his wife Sita (incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi) and brother Lakshmana (incarnation of Sheshnag). One day, Sita was abducted by Ravana, the demon of Lanka. Rama, assisted by an army of monkeys, along with his brother, attacked Lanka to rescue her.

A fierce battle ensued between the two armies for many days. Rama found it very difficult to beat the mighty Ravana. So he prayed for nine days for different aspects of goddess Durga (the divine feminine energy) and accumulated enough strength to defeat Ravana. That’s how Dussehra celebrates Rama's victory over the ten-headed demon Ravana.

Dussehra Significance

Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil and the theme celebrated by commemorating Lord Rama's defeat of the demon Ravana in the North and central parts of India, and Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura in the East and South.

Puja Vidhi step-by-step:

Step 1: Clean the pooja area thoroughly, as a clean and sacred place invites positivity and blessings.

Step 2: Place an idol of Lord Rama, or Goddess Durga or both on an altar.

Step 3: Light the diya with ghee in front of the idol.

Step 4: Now, offer fresh flowers, fruits and sweets to the deities.

Step 5: Recite the mantras and prayers in honour of Lord Ram or Goddess Durga.

Step 6: Conclude your pooja by performing an aarti or accompanying devotional songs.