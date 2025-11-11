Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Anukutty Accused Of Paying ₹16 Lakh To Win, Actress Responds

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 concluded on November 9, with anchor and actor Anumol Anukutty crowned as the winner. She took home a cash prize of ₹42.5 lakh, a brand-new SUV, and the winner’s trophy. During the show, hosted by Mohanlal, fellow contestant Binny Sebastian claimed that Anumol had spent ₹16 lakh on PR to win. In a conversation with Asianet, the channel that airs the show, Anumol now addressed these claims.

Did Anumol spend ₹16 lakh on PR to win BB Malayalam 7?

After winning the show, Anumol spoke to the channel and admitted she had hired a PR team, but denied spending ₹16 lakh on her campaign. She said in Malayalam, “People are saying I won this title by spending ₹16 lakh on PR, that’s not true. I don’t have that kind of money.”

The actor explained that she was told every contestant takes PR support during the show, so she decided to do the same.

“I got in touch with a PR person, and they quoted ₹15 lakh. But I didn’t go with them and chose the ₹1 lakh option instead. I paid ₹50,000 before the show and will pay the rest now that I’ve won the title. I have no idea who started the ₹16 lakh story,” Anumol said, adding, “I have no issue admitting to PR assistance, like every other contestant. But if I had ₹15 or ₹16 lakh to pay PR, I wouldn’t even participate in this show.”

In October, Anumol got into an argument with her Bigg Boss Malayalam housemate Binny Sebastian during a morning task. The task required each contestant to name one person they believed was surviving on PR support, and Anumol ended up receiving the most votes.

Binny then told everyone, “Anumol has told me that she has a PR. She also told me she paid ₹16 lakh to them; she told me herself. She told me she paid ₹50,000 in advance and will pay the rest after leaving the show.” Her statement left the other contestants shocked.