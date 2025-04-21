Celebrity Wellness Coach Reveals Simple Hack To Spot 'Dangerous Carbide' In Mangoes

As summer rolls in, the season of one of the most beloved and humble fruits, mango, is in full swing, overflowing from every roadside stall and market corner.

But here's the catch: are all those golden mangoes stacked on Thelas in your neighbourhood actually safe to eat?

Often crowned the "king of fruits" for their sweetness and rich nutrition, mangoes can turn dangerous if artificially ripened using calcium carbide, a chemical linked to serious health risks, even potentially fatal outcomes.

Mango season. Image: Pexels

Everyone should be able to enjoy the humble mango without fear or hesitation.

Luke Coutinho talks about ‘dangerous carbide'

To help answer the growing concerns online, celebrity wellness coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram, guiding his followers step-by-step on how to identify mangoes with ‘dangerous carbide.’

Coutinho writes in his caption, “Please note that you can do this test, it can give you a clue close to accurate, but maybe not always… For accuracy, you need a lab to test… It’s just something we can start doing.”

The celebrity wellness coach continued in the video, explaining, “It’s mango season. Should I be scared of the humble mango? Absolutely not! I can enjoy it without being greedy. By performing a simple test, I can savour the mango safely. Everyone’s concerned about carbide, and rightly so; it’s rampant in our country, despite being illegal.”

He went on to say, “So, how can I test a mango in the simplest way to check for carbide and avoid buying them? Because they’re harmful to our bodies at every level, even at the cellular level.”

Here are three ways Coutinho demonstrates to identify fake mangoes:

Look for uniformity in the skin, and be cautious if you notice any black spots. Next, perform a pressure test; if the mango is firm with the right amount of pulp, it’s a good sign. Fill a jar with water and place the mango inside. If it sinks, it’s likely safe; if it floats, it’s a red flag. "This happens when the mango has been artificially ripened with carbide. Over-ripening using carbide results in a lower bulb and causes the mango to float and feel squishy," Coutinho explained.

Risks of consuming ‘dangerous carbide’

The use of the artificial chemical calcium carbide to accelerate fruit ripening is widespread, as noted by the celebrity wellness coach. However, this method is putting many people at risk, often without them realizing the harmful effects.

According to ScienceDirect, “A commonly used agent in the ripening process is calcium carbide, a substance primarily used for welding. The treatment of food with calcium carbide is highly hazardous due to its trace amounts of arsenic and phosphorus.”