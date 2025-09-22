5 Easy Navratri Snacks for Busy Office Mornings – Quick, Healthy & Vrat-Friendly

Today marks the first day of Navratri, an auspicious period during which devotees observe fasts to worship Goddess Durga. However, for many working professionals, balancing office hours with fasting can be challenging as busy mornings often leave little time to prepare elaborate vrat (fasting) meals, which may lead to fatigue or lack of concentration during the day.

To help you stay energetic and devoted, we’ve put together a list of quick and easy Navratri healthy snacks that are filling, nutritious, and perfect for office mornings. These recipes use common vrat-friendly ingredients like sabudana, makhana, and fruits so you can prepare them quickly without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Here Are 5 Easy Navratri Snacks for Busy Office Mornings:

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Packed with starch and carbohydrates, sabudana khichdi gives you the much-needed energy boost while fasting. It’s simple to prepare and won’t keep you in the kitchen for too long.

2. Fruit and Dry Fruit Bowl

When in a rush, fruits are your best friend. Apples, bananas, papaya, and pears make excellent choices. Add some almonds, raisins, or walnuts for an extra crunch. This wholesome bowl not only provides instant energy but also keeps you hydrated throughout the day.

3. Low-Fat Makhana Kheer or Roasted Makhana

If you’re craving something sweet, makhana kheer made with nuts and milk is a guilt-free indulgence. Prefer something lighter? Simply roast makhanas with a pinch of rock salt for a quick, crunchy snack.

4. Banana Walnut Lassi

Power up with this nourishing drink. A blend of yoghurt, banana, honey, and walnuts, this lassi is both refreshing and filling—perfect to keep you active during long office hours.

5. Vratwale Khatte Meethe Aloo