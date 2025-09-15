Navratri 2025 Special: These 5 Delicious Makhana Recipe Combines Fasting With Feasting

Navratri is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated in Hinduism. During the festival, devotees worship the divine feminine energy, Goddess Durga and her nine forms, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

This year, Navratri will begin from Monday, September 22, 2025, to Thursday, October 2, 2025. The nine-day festival sees most of us either observing fast or following a saatvik diet. The diet includes light, nutritious foods, and makhana is one of the most popular foods people have during this festival.

Here are 5 delicious dishes you can make with makhanas during Navratri:

Makhana kheer

This milky dessert with the goodness of makhanas and dry fruits is ideal for your festive spread. To make this dish, first fry makhana in ghee, then mix it into milk on a low flame for 5-10 minutes. Add grated coconut, dry fruits and serve.

Makhana Tikki

Make vrat-special tikki with makhanas, boiled potatoes, sendha namak, and other ingredients of your choice. To make this tikki, you'll have to soak the makhana for a couple of hours until it turns mushy, which can be included in the tikki mix.

Makhana Namkeen

Add roasted peanuts, cashews, pistachios, raisins and coconut shavings and mix everything with salt, pepper and amchur powder, and you'll get a flavourful namkeen snack that you can munch on whenever hunger strikes.

Makhana Aloo Sabzi

This is a simple dish made by cooking tomatoes with your spices and then adding boiled potatoes and makhanas, and some water for gravy. This can be within 5 minutes.

Makhana Barfi

