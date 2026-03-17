Eid 2026 Moon Sighting India: Is Eid al-Fitr On March 20 Or 21? Here's What We Know

Eid 2026: Ramazan is in its final week, and people are looking forward to this annual celebration with great pomp and fervour. However, it is still unclear if Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, and the exact date heavily depends on moon sighting. In India, the festival will be celebrated after the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia.

(A representative image | Freepik)

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Meethi Eid is one of the two main festivals in Islam, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. People begin the day with communal prayer, and then visit the houses of their relatives and exchange gifts. On this day, people host a feast and offer food to needy people as part of the ritual. According to the hadith, the festivals were initiated in Medina after Muhammad migrated from Mecca.

When is Eid in Saudi Arabia?

According to reports, the Eid al-Fitr moon is expected to be sighted on March 18 in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Eid will be celebrated on March 19. However, if the moon is sighted on March 19, then Eid will be celebrated on March 20 in Saudi Arabia.

(A representative image | Freepik)

When is Eid in India?

Usually, Eid is celebrated in India a day after it is observed in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Eid will be celebrated on March 20. If Saudi Arabia celebrates on March 20, then in India it will be celebrated on March 21.

Advertisement

Eid al-Fitr wishes and messages to send to your loved ones

"Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings light your path to success."

Advertisement

"May this Eid bring laughter to your table and comfort to your home."

(A representative image | Freepik)

"Wishing you a heart full of Sabr (patience) and Shukr (gratitude). Eid Mubarak."

"Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy Eid. May Allah bless you with vitality!"

“May this break give you the space to recharge, reconnect, and come back with renewed energy. Eid Mubarak!”