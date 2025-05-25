Eid al-Adha 2025: Know The Rituals, Significance, And Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid

Updated May 25th 2025, 17:47 IST
Bakrid or Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Adha and known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is a major Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. In 2025, Eid al-Adha is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, 6 June, and end on Saturday, 7 June. This festival marks Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) in obedience to God. Instead, God intervened and provided a ram for the sacrifice. Muslims honour this act of faith by performing Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal such as a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat is shared in three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need, reflecting the principles of charity, community, and compassion.
Mutton Biryani is a fragrant and flavourful rice dish prepared with marinated mutton, basmati rice, and aromatic spices such as saffron, cardamom, and cloves. It is a festive favourite in many South Asian and Middle Eastern homes.
Sheer Khurma is a traditional dessert made with vermicelli, milk, dates, and nuts. This rich and creamy treat is often enjoyed after the Eid prayers and feast.
Mutton Korma features tender meat slow-cooked in a spiced, creamy gravy made with yoghurt, nuts, and a blend of traditional Indian spices.
Nihari is a slow-cooked meat stew, typically made with beef or mutton, simmered overnight and served with naan or paratha. It is a comforting and deeply flavourful dish, commonly enjoyed during Eid breakfasts or lunches.
Eid al-Adha celebrates faith, sacrifice, and generosity, uniting Muslim communities across the globe. Beyond its religious importance, it offers a time to connect with loved ones, assist the less fortunate, and savour traditional meals that showcase cultural richness. Through prayer, charity, and sharing feasts, Eid al-Adha embodies compassion, gratitude, and unity.
Published May 25th 2025, 17:47 IST