Eid al-Adha 2025: Know The Rituals, Significance, And Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid

Bakrid or Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Adha and known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is a major Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. In 2025, Eid al-Adha is expected to begin on the evening of Friday, 6 June, and end on Saturday, 7 June. This festival marks Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) in obedience to God. Instead, God intervened and provided a ram for the sacrifice. Muslims honour this act of faith by performing Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal such as a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat is shared in three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need, reflecting the principles of charity, community, and compassion.

Here are few famous dishes made on Bakrid

Mutton Biryani is a fragrant and flavourful rice dish prepared with marinated mutton, basmati rice, and aromatic spices such as saffron, cardamom, and cloves. It is a festive favourite in many South Asian and Middle Eastern homes.

Sheer Khurma is a traditional dessert made with vermicelli, milk, dates, and nuts. This rich and creamy treat is often enjoyed after the Eid prayers and feast.

Mutton Korma features tender meat slow-cooked in a spiced, creamy gravy made with yoghurt, nuts, and a blend of traditional Indian spices.

Nihari is a slow-cooked meat stew, typically made with beef or mutton, simmered overnight and served with naan or paratha. It is a comforting and deeply flavourful dish, commonly enjoyed during Eid breakfasts or lunches.