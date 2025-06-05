Republic World
Updated 5 June 2025 at 17:12 IST

Eid al-Adha 2025: Looking For Unique And Meaningful Gifts For Your Loved Ones? Here's Your Ultimate Guide

Eid al-Adha 2025 Gift Ideas: Adding a personal touch with thoughtful and meaningful gifts will make loved ones' festival more special.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Eid al-Adha 2025 Gift Ideas
Eid al-Adha 2025 Gift Ideas | Image: FreePik

Eid al-Adha is one of the main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. The festival, also known as Bakrid, falls on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. This festival is celebrated for three days. In Islamic tradition, the sacrifice of sheep honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. During this time, the devotees perform Hajj in Mecca. The festival marks a tribute to obedience and faith, a celebration of sacrifice and a reminder of unity. This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 7. If you haven't bought any presents for your loved ones, then we have jotted down a few ideas for you that will help in selecting the gifts.

Eid al-Adha 2025: thoughtful gift ideas for family and friends

Customised jewellery with Islamic calligraphy: You can gift name-engraved bracelets or lockets to your loved ones if they are fashion enthusiast.

(A representative image for Eid gits)

Customised Resin Art: It is an artwork created using resin, typically epoxy resin. The personalised pieces include a stand with Islamic calligraphy, a birthday frame, wall art with Quranic verses and more.

Prayer mats and Quran sets: You can gift an embroidered prayer mat to respect their religious beliefs.

(A representative image for Eid gits)

Scented candles: It's perfect for home decor, spreading warmth and creating a serene ambience.

(A representative image for Eid gits)

Personalised hamper: You can also create a healthy hamper according to your loved one's personal needs.

(A representative image for Eid gits)

Moon Charm Bracelet: Get it crafted from sterling silver 925 to add a celestial charm.

(A representative image | Amazon)

Adding a personal touch with thoughtful and meaningful gifts will make loved ones' festivals more special.

