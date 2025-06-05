Eid al-Adha 2025: Looking For Unique And Meaningful Gifts For Your Loved Ones? Here's Your Ultimate Guide

Updated 5 June 2025 at 17:12 IST
Eid al-Adha is one of the main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. The festival, also known as Bakrid, falls on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. This festival is celebrated for three days. In Islamic tradition, the sacrifice of sheep honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. During this time, the devotees perform Hajj in Mecca. The festival marks a tribute to obedience and faith, a celebration of sacrifice and a reminder of unity. This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 7. If you haven't bought any presents for your loved ones, then we have jotted down a few ideas for you that will help in selecting the gifts.
Customised jewellery with Islamic calligraphy: You can gift name-engraved bracelets or lockets to your loved ones if they are fashion enthusiast.
Customised Resin Art: It is an artwork created using resin, typically epoxy resin. The personalised pieces include a stand with Islamic calligraphy, a birthday frame, wall art with Quranic verses and more.
Prayer mats and Quran sets: You can gift an embroidered prayer mat to respect their religious beliefs.
Scented candles: It's perfect for home decor, spreading warmth and creating a serene ambience.
Personalised hamper: You can also create a healthy hamper according to your loved one's personal needs.
Moon Charm Bracelet: Get it crafted from sterling silver 925 to add a celestial charm.
Adding a personal touch with thoughtful and meaningful gifts will make loved ones' festivals more special.
