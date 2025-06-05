Eid al-Adha 2025: Looking For Unique And Meaningful Gifts For Your Loved Ones? Here's Your Ultimate Guide

Eid al-Adha is one of the main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. The festival, also known as Bakrid, falls on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijja, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. This festival is celebrated for three days. In Islamic tradition, the sacrifice of sheep honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. During this time, the devotees perform Hajj in Mecca. The festival marks a tribute to obedience and faith, a celebration of sacrifice and a reminder of unity. This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 7. If you haven't bought any presents for your loved ones, then we have jotted down a few ideas for you that will help in selecting the gifts.