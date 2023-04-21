Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: India, Australia, Indonesia; Countries Celebrating Eid On April 22

The holy month of Ramadan has come to a conclusion and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have begun around the world. In the lunar Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month, which is followed by the month of Shawwal, which is signified by the appearance of the Shawwal moon in the sky. Muslims around the world observe the Shawwal moon in the sky, which confirms the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on the subsequent day.

On Eid, people of Islamic faith celebrate the festival by offering prayers, giving alms to the poor and preparing delectable meals. As the sighting of the Shawwal moon varies in different countries, here are the timings and dates for Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 in several major countries all around the world.



Countries celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 on Friday, April 21

Several countries such as Algeria, Egypt and Iraq are celebrating the holy festival on Friday, 21 April. Countries celebrating Eid today include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen. Moreover, Eid is being celebrated today in the USA and throughout Europe as well.

Countries celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 on Saturday, April 22

Several countries have made official announcements confirming that they will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22. The countries that will be celebrating Eid tomorrow include Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, New Zealand, Oman, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. While many presumed that the crescent moon being sighted in Saudi Arabia would have confirmed when Eid is going to be celebrated in India, the moon was not seen in the country. Therefore, Muslims in Indiawill celebrate Eid on April 22.

Eid celebrations

It is customary to buy new clothes and make Eid delicacies on this occasion. People distribute Eidi among the younger generations. A lavish spread of food is prepared and extended families get together to celebrate the occasion. On the occasion of Eid, greetings and messages on WhatsApp are also shared with your loved ones and wish them Chand Mubarak.