Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated across the world over the weekend. The moonsighting committee will be convening in Saudi Arabia and enthusiasts will look to spot the Shawwal moon, which will mark the commencement of Eid and the and of the month-long fasting period, known as Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of celebration and after a period of abstinence, people of Islamic faith will be indulging in revelry and merry making.

It is customary to buy new clothes and make Eid delicacies on this occasion. People distribute Eidi among the younger generations. A lavish spread of food is prepared and extended families get together to celebrate the occasion. On the occasion of Eid, share these messages on WhatsApp with your loved ones and wish them Chand Mubarak.

WhatsApp Messages, Wishes and Greetings to share

Eid Mubarak! I hope Allah grants you a healthy life and blesses you with prosperity and boundless happiness.

May Allah bless your days and nights with all his blessings. Eid Mubarak!

With the sight of the new moon, Ramahan Kareem is finally over. May Allah (SWA) grant us the Tawfeeq to apply the gems of wisdom from Ramadan into our daily lives. Happy Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.

Have a joyous and memorable Eid with your loved ones today. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.

May your life be as sweet as the Sevaiyan today. Happy Meethi Eid.

Eid Mubarak, from our family to yours.

We may be miles apart, but you'll always be in my heart and prayers. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.

Keep us in your heart and memory. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023.

Eid is a time to amend, forgive and reflect. May Allah grant you wisdom and kindness.

Happy Eid Mubarak. Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and pray to your Almighty.

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all.