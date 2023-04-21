Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Shawwal Moon Sighted In Patna, Karnataka; Eid Celebrations Begin

The Shawwal moon or crescent moon has finally been sighted in India on Friday, April 21. Eid will be celebrated in the country on April 22. Netizens took to social media to share several images of the moon as it was sighted in the early evening hours on Friday, confirming that Eid will be celebrated on April 22 with much enthusiasm. The holy month of Ramazan will also come to an end today as muslims wish each other Chand Mubarak.

With Eid, rozedars will be ending the daily fasting ritual and will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with friends and family members. After the Shawwal moon was sighted in India, social media was abuzz with Chand Mubarak and Eid Mubarak messages and greetings. People of the Islamic community greeted each other and imbibed the festive spirit. Photos of nature enthusiasts sighting the moon have been trending on social media. While the official announcement is awaited, it is all but confirmed the Eid will be celebrated in India on April 22.

Moon sighting of Eid-ud-Adha in Gulbarga Karnataka India



Moon of Eid-Ul-Fitr Mubarak pic.twitter.com/FNf1zaGlMJ — Jawad Meer (@Jawadmeer251) April 21, 2023

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Celebrations begin across the world

The Shawwal moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on April 20. Several countries such as Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen celebrated Eid on April 21. European countries as well as the USA, also celebrated the festival on April 21. There are several countries which have confirmed their Eid celebrations for April 22. Meanwhile, countries such as Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, New Zealand, Oman, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand will be celebrating Eid on Saturday, April 22.

Eid 2023 celebrations

It is customary to buy new clothes and make Eid delicacies on this occasion. People distribute Eidi among the younger generations. A lavish spread of food is prepared and extended families get together to celebrate the occasion. On the occasion of Eid, greetings and messages on WhatsApp are also shared with loved ones as people wish each other Chand Mubarak.