Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Share

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival usually falls in March and April. This year, the holy festival of Ramadan was observed from March 23 to April 21. The end of the festival marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival is celebrated after seeing the first crescent moon. On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes, greetings, and quotes you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones.

May Allah bless you and your family with great joy, happiness and prosperity. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

May Allah open the doors of success and bless you, today and always. Eid Mubarak 2023!

Sending you my best wishes on this happy occasion of Eid! Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

May Allah bless all of us on this auspicious day. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023! May this Eid bring us lots of joy. Happy Meethi Eid!

Have a joyous and memorable Eid with your loved ones today. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

May your life be as sweet as the Sevaiyan today. Happy Meethi Eid!

May your life be as filled with abundance as the feast that you'll have today with your friends and family. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

Wishing a very Happy Eid to you. May the high spirits and positivity of this auspicious day bring you goodness and smiles.

Wishing you a prosperous and joy-filled Eid, filled with moments of laughter, love, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr is a time to reflect on past transgressions and to forgive, give, and love. “Happy Eid!

May Allah is always there to protect you from the obstacles and negativity and bless you with success and happiness in life. Happy Eid Mubarak to you.

May the spirit of Eid inspire you to spread love, kindness, and positivity in your workplace and beyond. Eid Mubarak!