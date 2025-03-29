Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images To Send To Your Family And Friends

Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is one of the important festivals for Muslims. On this day, they make sevai at their house and distribute it among relatives and friends. The day marks the conclusion of Ramadan, and the last day of the fasting is March 30. The festival will be celebrated either on March 31 or April 1. As the auspicious day is around the corner, here are the wishes, messages and images that you can send to your family, relatives and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Wishes

May this Eid bring you and your family immense joy, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak 2025!

May Allah accept your prayers, fasts, and good deeds this Ramadan. Eid Mubarak!

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open doors to success. Eid Mubarak 2025!

Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and the blessings of Allah. Happy Eid al-Fitr!

Eid is a time for love, celebration, and togetherness. May you have a wonderful time with family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

On this joyous occasion, may your home be filled with warmth and happiness. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

May your Eid be as sweet as the desserts on your table! #EidCelebrations

Eid is not just a day; it's a feeling of togetherness. #HappyEid

Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid!

Short and Sweet Eid Greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Messages

Eid is more special when celebrated with family. Wishing you a day full of happiness and blessings!

On this blessed occasion of Eid, may your life be filled with love, peace, and countless blessings.

Eid reminds us of the importance of kindness and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed celebration!

As we celebrate Eid, let’s be thankful for all the blessings we have. Happy Eid!

Eid Mubarak! May Allah shower you and your family with blessings and happiness this Eid.

May Allah’s guidance be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your prayers and grant all your wishes on this special day.