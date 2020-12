Ekadashi In 2021: Nirjala Ekadashi, Ashaadhi Ekadashi & Other Ekadashi In 2021

Ekadashi fasting is observed on every 11th Tithi in Hindu calendar. There are two Ekadashi fasting in a month, one during Shukla Paksha and another during Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Ekadashi fasting to seek His blessings. Ekadashi is also known as Hari Din and Hari Vassar. This fast is celebrated by both the Vaishnava and the non-Vaishnava communities. It is believed that fasting on Ekadashi fulfils more desires that performing a Havan, Yagna, Vedic Karma-kand etc. The importance of this fast is also mentioned in the Purnas. Wheat, spices and vegetables are prohibited on Ekadashi for those who observe fast.

Also Read: Bengaluru Riots: NIA Arrests 17 SDPI & PFI Leaders For Violence At KG Halli Police Station

It is also known as Gyaras, which is an important date in Hinduism. It is observed to worship your deities and it is said to be a great virtue. Ekadashi after a full moon is called Krishna Paksha while Ekadashi after Amavasya is called Shukla Paksha. Let’s know when and on what day does Ekadashi fall in 2021. Ekadashi fast spans for three days and devotees take a single meal in the afternoon before fasting day to make sure there is no food residual in the stomach on the next day.

Also Read: Congress Leader Harish Rawat States 'Process To Elect Next Party President Has Started'

Ekadashi in 2021

Date Day Which January 9, 2021 Saturday Safala Ekadashi January 24, 2021 Sunday Pausha Putrada Ekadashi February 7, 2021 Sunday Shattila Ekadashi February 8, 2021 Monday Vaishnava Shattila Ekadashi February 23, 2021 Tuesday Jaya Ekadashi March 9, 2021 Tuesday Vijaya Ekadashi March 25, 2021 Thursday Amalaki Ekadashi April 7, 2021 Wednesday Papmochani Ekadashi April 23, 2021 Friday Kamada Ekadashi May 7, 2021 Friday Varuthini Ekadashi May 22, 2021 Saturday Mohini Ekadashi May 23, 2021 Sunday Gauna Mohini Ekadashi

Vaishnava Mohini Ekadashi June 6, 2021 Sunday Apara Ekadashi June 21, 2021 Monday Nirjala Ekadashi July 5, 2021 Monday Yogini Ekadashi July 20, 2021 Tuesday Devshayani Ekadashi August 4, 2021 Wednesday Kamika Ekadashi August 18, 2021 Wednesday Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

September 3, 2021 Friday Aja Ekadashi September 17, 2021 Friday Parsva Ekadashi October 2, 2021 Saturday Indira Ekadashi October 16, 2021 Saturday Papankusha Ekadashi November 1, 2021 Monday Rama Ekadashi November 15, 2021 Monday Devutthana Ekadashi November 30, 2021 Tuesday Utpanna Ekadashi December 14, 2021 Tuesday Mokshada Ekadashi

Guruvayur Ekadashi December 30, 2021 Thursday Saphala Ekadashi

Also Read: Bank Holidays In January 2021: Check The Full List Of Holidays In The Coming Month

Also Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Govt Imposes Night Curfew In Cities From December 22- Jan 5