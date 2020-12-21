Bank Holidays In January 2021: Check The Full List Of Holidays In The Coming Month

India is a secular country that celebrates many festivals every year. It is because of these festivals that everyone gets time to spend with their family and close ones. Bank Holidays in India are shortlisted by the State Government, the Central Government and the Union Territories in India. It is selected under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The holiday list is for the banking sectors only where the employee has a day off and the banks remain non-functional. ATMs, however, are functional for the public even on bank holidays.

There are two types of bank holidays in India which are the National Holiday and the Government Holiday. India observes three National Holidays which is on Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from banks, other types of financial institutions also remain closed on this day.

During the month of January, there are several bank holidays across the country including New Year's Day and Republic day. Bank Holidays are generally for every second and fourth Saturday.

Bank holidays in January 2021

Date Day Celebrated in 1 January 2021 Friday New Year's Day Across the Country 2 January 2021 Saturday Mannam Jayanthi Kerala 11 January 2021 Monday Missionary Day Mizoram 14 January 2021 Thursday Makar Sankranti Several states 15 January 2021 Friday Magh Bihu/ Tiruvalluvar Day/ Kanuma Panduga Assam, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh 20 January 2021 Wednesday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Chandigarh, Haryana 23 January 2021 Saturday Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, and Assam 25 January 2021 Monday Sonam Lhochar/Himachal Statehood Day Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh 26 January 2021 Tuesday Republic Day All over India 31 January 2021 Sunday Me-dam-me-phi Assam

Apart from Bank Holidays, there are also post office holidays in the country. The post department first started in 1688 when Warren Hastings took the initiative to start a postal service in India. Post office holidays are also as important as bank holidays. Much like the banks being shut on a bank holiday, post offices also remain shut on their given day. The list of post office holidays is almost similar to the list of bank holidays.

