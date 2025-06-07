Father's Day 2025: Know Date, History And Significance Of The Day Celebrating Dads

Now that June has arrived, Father's Day is just around the corner! While it is often seen as a counterpart to Mother's Day, the two holidays have distinct histories. Unlike Mother's Day, Father's Day faced challenges in gaining support, partly due to societal attitudes toward fatherhood. Interestingly, it was a woman who first advocated for an annual celebration, but it took several decades before it was officially recognised at the federal level. Know the date of Dad's Day this year.

When is Father's Day 2025 in India?

Father's Day is observed in most countries during June, and in India, it falls on June 15, this year. However, countries like Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain celebrate it on 19 March. In Thailand, Father’s Day takes place on 5 December, coinciding with the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Meanwhile, Taiwan marks the occasion on 8 August.

Father's Day 2025: History and significance

Father's Day was first observed in 1908 as a one-time event in Fairmont, West Virginia, to honour the 362 men who lost their lives in a mining disaster. The following year, in 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, proposed the idea of a day dedicated to fathers, inspired by Mother's Day. Her initiative gained support from the local church, shopkeepers, the YMCA, and government officials, as reported by History.com. As a result, the first Father's Day was celebrated on 19 June 1910. Over time, the tradition spread across the United States and eventually worldwide, with the day now observed on the third Sunday of June.