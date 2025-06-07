Happy Eid al-Adha 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones On WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is here. It is one of the important festivals for all Muslims around the world. On this day, people honour Prophet Ibrahim, who sacrificed his son on the command of Allah. In India, the festival is being celebrated today, June 7. So, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, greetings and quotes that you can send to your family, friends, and office colleagues on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook or can use on your status.

Eid al-Adha 2025: Wishes

Wishing you and your family a heartwarming Eid filled with love and laughter.

Wishing you a joyful Eid with sweet moments and cherished memories.

Wishing you peace, blessings, and love this Eid and always.

Sending warm wishes and prayers your way this Eid.

May your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with happiness.

May this Eid bring you endless joy, peace, and prosperity. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of sacrifice guide you to success and serenity.

Eid al-Adha 2025: Messages

Qurbani teaches us to give selflessly. May we carry this lesson forward. Eid Mubarak!

Celebrating love, family, and faith—Happy Eid-ul-Adha!

Love, sacrifice, and faith. That’s what Eid is all about.

Eid Mubarak! May every moment of this day be a reason to smile.

This Bakrid, let’s celebrate the blessings we often overlook—like each other.

To my dearest ones, may this Eid-ul-Adha strengthen our bonds and bring us closer in love and prayer.

Family, faith, and feasts—the perfect recipe for a blessed Bakrid!

May our gatherings be joyful, our tables full, and our hearts united. Happy Bakrid!

On this Eid, I’m grateful for your presence in my life. Eid Mubarak, dear friend!

Eid al-Adha 2025: Quotes

Trust in Allah’s plan, give from the heart, and rejoice in His blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah’s mercy descend upon you and your loved ones this Eid al-Adha.

"Eid is a reminder that with faith and patience, everything falls into place."

Eid is better when shared—send some love today!

"Celebrate sacrifice, embrace compassion, and cherish blessings."

"Eid reminds us that true faith is in giving — not just to God, but to each other."

"Keeping it halal and heartfelt this Bakrid. Eid Mubarak!"

"On this sacred day, may your faith shine brighter than your outfit."