Father's Day 2026: Wishes, Greetings And Messages To Send To Your Dad On This Occasion

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, the day will be commemorated on June 21. Families often mark the day with special meals, surprise gifts, greeting cards and meaningful gestures that make fathers feel appreciated. The day is dedicated to honouring fathers and father figures for their love, sacrifices, guidance and unwavering support. Whether through heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts or quality time together, Father’s Day is all about recognising the invaluable contribution of fathers. If you are away from your father on the day, here are some wishes and messages to send him to make his day special.

Father's Day 2026 wishes

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* Happy Father's Day to the man who has always been my biggest source of strength and inspiration.

* Thank you for every lesson, every sacrifice and every moment of unconditional love. Happy Father's Day!

* Wishing a wonderful Father's Day to the best dad anyone could ask for.

* Your guidance has helped me become the person I am today. Happy Father's Day, Dad.

* To my first hero and lifelong mentor, Happy Father's Day.

Representative image | Freepik

Father's Day 2026 greetings

Representative image | Freepik

* Dad, your love and support have been the foundation of my life. Thank you for always believing in me.

* No matter how old I grow, I will always look up to you. Wishing you a very Happy Father's Day.

* You have taught me courage, kindness and resilience. I am grateful for everything you do.

* Thank you for being my protector, teacher and friend. Have a wonderful Father's Day.

* Your wisdom and patience have guided me through life's biggest challenges. Happy Father's Day.

Father's Day messages to send on WhatsApp

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* Happy Father's Day to the man who showed me that true strength comes with kindness and humility.

* Every achievement of mine carries a piece of your encouragement. Thank you for always cheering me on.

* Dad, your sacrifices often went unnoticed, but they have never gone unappreciated. Happy Father's Day.

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Representative image | Freepik