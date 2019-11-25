Christmas 2019: Fragrance Ideas To Make Your Home Smell Like The Cozy Christmas

Christmas is approaching and people have already started prepping for the gifts, deciding about the theme ideas for decorating their homes, and cooking goodies for Christmas like baking cookies, rum cake or even candies. Here are some fragrance ideas to make your home smell like Christmas throughout the holidays. These ideas will prove as a boon for those who live far away from their home and still want to feel cosy in the chilling winters.

Fragrance Ideas for Christmas

Cinnamon

Bake your usual cookies, gingerbread, and even cakes with a hint of cinnamon in the recipes to give that spiced scent that reminds you instantly of the Christmas holidays.

Candles

Instead of burning plain candles this Christmas, spice it up with cinnamon, citrus, or even clove scented candles.

Firestarters

Instead of using the normal wood to burn fire inside your home's fireplace, use a muslin cloth filled with fragrant goodies like dried orange slices, and eucalyptus, sage, lavender, or even rosemary to fill your house with holiday vibes.

Pinecones

Pine cones have become a Christmas favourite and have turned into a must-have home decor item during the Christmas. Spice up your home decor with scented pinecones by treating them with natural essential oils like cinnamon, chocolate, citrus oil, vanilla, juniper berries, cypress, and even vetiver.

Diffuser

Use a diffuser and fill it up with your choice of essential oils that make your house turn into a home away from home. The diffuser not only adds up the aroma in the entire house but also acts as a moisture control device for your house which you can turn on whenever you feel that the air is too dry.

Potpourri

Last but not least is to make a potpourri. If you are someone who loves making different types of potpourri then this tip is a no brainer for you. But for those who don't know, you can make potpourri by boiling citrus, cinnamon, and rosemary and even rose petals to fume your room with Christmas aroma.

