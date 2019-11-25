Christmas Movies: The 10 Best Family Friendly Movies To Watch This Christmas

Whenever we get into the preparation for Christmas, rewatching the Christmas classics always becomes a part of it. There have been several great movies on Christmas. With the holiday season around the corner, let's take a look at the best Christmas movies you can binge-watch this holiday season with your entire family.

Arthur Christmas (2011)

This animated film follows Santa's clumsy son Arthur set out on a mission to deliver a present they misplaced to a young girl before it becomes too late.

The Polar Express (2004)

On Christmas eve, a young boy embarks on a magical journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus as he doubts his existence. Watch this fantasy-adventure during the season as it is sure to get you in a Christmas mood.

Elf (2003)

Elf is about Buddy who ends up into Santa's bag of gifts when dropping off toys for children. Buddy, a human, is raised at the North Pole by Papa Elf. Upon realising his true self, Buddy travels to New York in search of his biological father.

Love, Actually (2003)

Love, Actually is a romantic drama film which is set around a frantic month before Christmas in London, England. The story is centred around the lives of eight different couples who try to deal with their love lives in different ways.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

This is a light-hearted family-comedy that is sure to give you and your little one some laughs and a bit of festive cheer. The plot follows a green, revenge-seeking Grinch, portrayed by Carrey, who plans on ruining Christmas for everyone in town.

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause is a holiday classic that sees Santa Claus magically come to life like never before and answer all the questions about your favourite Santa – from who he is to where he actually comes from.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This is an animated fantasy-musical which is the perfect mix of Halloween, Christmas and a creative skeleton who attempts to bring Christmas to his home. His obsession causes some confusion and leads to the abduction of Santa Claus.

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone series is regarded as an absolute classic by fans and critics. The film revolves around an 8-year-old troublemaker Kevin McCallister, who takes it upon himself to protect his house as his family accidentally leaves him behind and leaves for a vacation.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

This film is a Christmas comedy which revolves around Clark Griswold’s vacation plans for a big family Christmas. This, however, goes severely wrong and turns into a big disaster.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins is a horror-fantasy set around Christmas which unleashes an army of Gremlins determined to ruin the festive vibe for everyone.

