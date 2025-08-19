Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know Dates, Time And Significance Of The Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

​This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 27. On this day, devotees observe fast, offer prayers and sweets, and seek the lord’s blessings. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturthi.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

​When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

​According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be observed on Wednesday, August 27, during the shukla paksha chaturthi of the Bharapada month. This festivity spans over 10 to 11 days, concluding with the grand visarjan on September 6.

​What is the shubh muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi puja rituals?

​Ganesh Chaturthi on August 26 begins at 1:54 AM.

​Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 ends at 3:44 PM.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

​According to the Hindu traditions, the most auspicious time to perform puja (Madhya Ganesha Puja Muhurut) on August 27 is from 11:12 AM to 1:44 PM.

​What is the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is the day when Lord Ganesh was born. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. Devotees seek Ganesha’s blessings for prosperity, wisdom, good fortune and success in a venture.

​What is the story behind Lord Ganesha’s birth?

Representation of photo from Pinterest

​According to the old scriptures and Hindu mythology, goddess Parvati created Ganesha with turmeric and sandalwood paste to guard her while she bathed. When Lord Shiva, unaware of Ganesha’s identity, was denied entry and a battle ensued, and Shiva severed Ganesha’s head. Heartbroken, Parvati pleaded for her son’s revival.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Shiva instructed his ganas (group of divine attendants of Lord Shiva) to bring the head of the first living being they found—an elephant. He placed the elephant’s head on Ganesha’s body, reviving him and declaring him the first deity to be worshipped.

Step-by-Step Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

Representation of photo from Pinterest

​Step 1: Clean and decorate the place of worship with flowers, rangoli, and other items.

​Step 2: Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on the altar, spreading a red or yellow cloth beneath it.

​Step 3: Now, bathe the idol with panchamrit, which is a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar.

​Step 4: To adorn the idol, use fresh clothes and ornaments, and offer modaks and ladoos (Lord Ganesha's favourite sweets).