Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ananya Panday Performs Ganpati Visarjan In Eco-Friendly Way | Video



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Chand Mera Dil', which also starred Lakshay in the lead role. It was directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape.

The film revolves around two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love.It was released in May, 2026.

She will be next seen in the second season of Prime Video's 'Call Me Bae'.

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's (Ananya) journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it also brings new challenges in both her personal and work life. In the second season, Bae's life becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss.This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career. Her close group of friends will also face problems in the new season.

The arrival of a "Nayi Behen" in their circle will start creating tension among the group.

The show is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The series will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Apart from Ananya, several actors from the first season will return.The cast includes Vir Das, Shruti Haasan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Lisa Mishra. Actor Mini Mathur will also join the cast in the new season.

The first season of the show was released in September 2024. (ANI)