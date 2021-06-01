Global Day Of Parents: Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Share With Your Parents

The Global Day of Parents is celebrated each year on June 1, 2021. The day is celebrated to honour the efforts and sacrifices our parents make while raising us from a child to an adult. June 1 was officially declared by the United Nations in 2012 as the official Global Day of Parents. On this day, you can honour your parents by bringing them gifts, wishing them through quotes and keeping them company. On the occasion of this special day, we have compiled a list of Happy Global Day of Parents quotes, wishes and images that you can share with your parents on this day.

Global Day of Parents Wishes

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Global Day of Parents.

Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a happy Global Day of Parents.

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you. Happy Global Day of Parents.

On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness.

Dear Mother and Father, Happy Global Day of Parents. Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend.

Mom and Dad, thank you for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Global Day of Parents.

Global Day of Parents Quotes

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.

When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.

The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day.

First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life.

Parents aren’t the people you come from. They’re the people you want to be when you grow up.

Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first.

Parenthood…It’s about guiding the next generation and forgiving the last.

Global Day of Parents Images

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK