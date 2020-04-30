Global Love Day Quotes That You Can Read And Rejoice With Your Significant Other

Global Love Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. This day is to remind the world that despite the horrendous things happening all over, love is necessary. On this day, you can give reassurance to your significant other and give them a reminder by expressing your thoughts and feelings. Take a look at the various Global Love Day quotes that you can send to your partner. These love quotes on Global Love Day will help you in expressing your unhindered feelings. Happy Global Love Day 2020.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab Goswami

“There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.” – George Sand

“Valentine’s Day is the poet’s holiday.” – Ted Kooser

“Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” – Trent Shelton

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” – Rumi

“A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.” – Max Muller

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr Seuss

“The art of love…is largely the art of persistence.” – Albert Ellis

“Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” – Charles M. Schulz

“I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” – Rita Rudner

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” – Oscar Wilde

“True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked.” – Erich Segal

“I love Mickey Mouse more than any woman I have ever known.” – Walt Disney

“Love is a grave mental disease.” – Plato

“I want a man who’s kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask of a millionaire?” – Zsa Zsa Gabor

“It’s better to have loved and lost than to have to do forty pounds of laundry a week.” – Laurence J. Peter

“Without Valentine’s Day, February would be…well, January.” – Jim Gaffigan

“Love is what you’ve been through with somebody.” – James Thurber

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” – Mignon McLaughlin

“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” – Franklin P. Jones, Engineer

“Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning

“The Eskimos had fifty-two names for snow because it was important to them: there ought to be as many for love.” – Margaret Atwood

“It is astonishing how little one feels alone when one loves.” – John Bulwer,

“Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” – Pablo Picasso

“Where there is love, there is life.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” – Helen Keller, Author

“There are never enough I Love You’s.” – Lenny Bruce, Comedian

What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.” – Pearl Bailey

“Money can’t buy love, but it improves your bargaining position.” – Christopher Marlowe

“If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?” – Lily Tomlin

“Look, there’s no metaphysics on earth like chocolates.” – Fernando Pessoa

“Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.” – Jules Renard

“Lord! I wonder what fool it was that first invented kissing.” – Jonathon Swift, Political

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” – Aristotle

”When love is not madness, it is not love.” – Pedro Calderon de la Barca

Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold.” – Zelda Fitzgerald

“Love is metaphysical gravity.” – R. Buckminster Fuller

“Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.” – Voltaire

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” – Haruki Murakami

“Love is being stupid together.” – Paul Valery

Also read: Irrfan Khan's Last Message On Twitter Showcases His Love For Cinema: Read Tweet