Irrfan Khan's Last Message On Twitter Showcases His Love For Cinema: Read Tweet

The news of Irrfan Khan’s sad demise has left people around the world with heavy emotions. The actor left a huge impact on the film industry as well as on the audience who found his work one of a kind. In his last tweet ever, he had written about his character from Angrezi Medium and how pure his thoughts were. He wrote about the character being emotional and showing it to the world in the purest way possible.

Irrfan Khan’s last words on Twitter

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Acting came effortlessly to Irrfan Khan and that is one of the many reasons why he will be remembered whenever Indian cinema is spoken about. People around the world have been finding it difficult to even believe that such talent is no more amongst them. Irrfan Khan will always be on the wall of legends for his irreplaceable and effortless acting skills.

He dedicated himself to cinema and that is also visible in the last ever tweet that he put upon his social media. In the tweet, he was announcing the release of his Bollywood film, Angrezi Medium, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. He wrote about one of the best scenes from the film, where a father could be seen congratulating his daughter on her achievement with broken yet heartfelt words. “Inside I am very emotional, outside I am very happy” - was the dialogue that he was talking about in the tweet. Even in times of distress due to illness, he would do his best to present people with quality content. His last tweet was an insight into how much he respected well-written characters and dialogues. Have a look at the tweet from Irrfan khan’s Twitter here.

Irrfan Khan’s last voice note

Irrfan Khan could not promote his film Angrezi Medium due to his deteriorating health condition. He made an audio clip explaining his condition and how he could not promote it due to the need of the hour. In the video, he could be heard making an appeal to the audience to go and watch the film as the crew has poured their hearts into it. Have a look at the audio clip here.

Earlier, Irrfan Khan's PR team released this statement informing the world about the actor's sad demise.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

