Good Friday 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Good Friday is considered as an additional mourning day, remembering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This year it falls on April 7. The resurrection of Jesus is known as Easter, which falls three days after the Holy Friday. It is believed that the day Jesus died, he carried all the sins of the world along with him and owing to his sacrifice, people are redeemed and can reach heaven after death. To mark the day, here are some wishes and quotes you can share with your friends and family.

May Chris’s light show us the path of redemption and his love grace our sinful hearts. Keep us in your prayers on this Holy Day Friday.

May you find strength in the name of Jesus and find peace in loving him. You are a good person and a great friend. Good Friday blessings to you.

May your life get fulfilled with the eternal love of Jesus Christ! May you take away all your worries!

When you are in His shelter, never worry about life and death. He is all. Just remain by his side.

Sending my best wishes on this holy occasion of Holy Day. May your heart be filled with kindness, joy, and happiness.

I’m praying to the Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness.

On Good Friday, may the sacrifice of our Savior give you strength, and may His blessings always be with you and your family.

May your faith in the Almighty bring happiness to your heart and peace to your soul, May he be always there to bless you. May your heart be filled with kindness. Happy Good Friday.

When you feel hard and difficult in your life path, pray to Him. He shows you the way and his mercy always be upon you.