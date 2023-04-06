Last Updated:

Good Friday 2023: Interesting Facts About The Holy Friday

Good Friday 2023 will be celebrated on April 7. Ahead of the day, take a look at the interesting, lesser-known facts about Easter Friday.

| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Calendar
1/6
Unsplash

Unlike other Christian holidays, Good Friday does not fall on the same date every year. It is observed on the first Friday after the full moon of the Spring equinox. 

Good Friday
2/6
Unsplash

Good Friday is celebrated between Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday. 

Hot Cross Buns
3/6
Unsplash

It is believed that if two people share a hot cross bun on Good Friday and recite "Half for you and half for me, between us two, shall goodwill be", they will remain friends for the year.  

Chicken
4/6
Unsplash

On the day of Good Friday, some from the Christian comunity refrain from eating meat on and have only one meal for the day. 

Cookies
5/6
Unsplash

Some Christians also practice baking cookies and other sweet treats on Friday, only to eat them on Easter Sunday. This is said to bring good luck. 

Hair Cut
6/6
Unsplash

There is also a popular belief that if one gets a haircut on Good Friday, they can keep headaches and other health problems at bay. 

