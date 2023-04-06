Good Friday 2023: Interesting Facts About The Holy Friday

Quick links:
Unlike other Christian holidays, Good Friday does not fall on the same date every year. It is observed on the first Friday after the full moon of the Spring equinox.
It is believed that if two people share a hot cross bun on Good Friday and recite "Half for you and half for me, between us two, shall goodwill be", they will remain friends for the year.
On the day of Good Friday, some from the Christian comunity refrain from eating meat on and have only one meal for the day.
Some Christians also practice baking cookies and other sweet treats on Friday, only to eat them on Easter Sunday. This is said to bring good luck.