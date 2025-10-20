Govardhan Puja 2025: Know Significance, Date, 56 Healthy Food Items To Offer Lord Krishna

Govardhan Puja is one of the auspicious and important festivals in Hinduism. This year, Govardhan Puja is going to be celebrated on October 22. Devotees during this say create a symbolic hill from cow dung and decorate it with flowers, food and other items to honour Lord Krishna(eighth incarnation of God Vinshu).

Significance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja celebrates the mythological story of Lord Krishna lifting up the hill of Govardhan to provide shelter to villagers from the torrential rains that were lashing the area. Therefore, this festival is celebrated as an act of gratitude to Lord Krishna to this day.

On this day, devotees offer 56 varieties of food items, also known as Chhappan Bhog of Lord Krishna. While many traditional dishes are rich, you can easily adapt them to be healthier by using less oil and sugar. The following is a list of 56 diverse, healthy, and sattvic-friendly dishes for a complete offering.

Bhog 1:Makhan mishri

Bhog 2: Panchamrit

Bhog 3: Plain yoghurt

Bhog 4: Sweet lassi

Bhog 5: Buttermilk

Bhog 6: Kheer

Bhog 7: Rabri

Bhog 8: Peda

Bhog 9: Plain boiled rice

Bhog 10: Moong dal khichdi

Bhog 11: Jeera rice

Bhog 12: Sweet rice

Bhog 13: Dalia

Bhog 14: Roti

Bhog 15: Plain Dal

Bhog 16: Kadhi

Bhog 17: Dalma

Bhog 18: Saag

Bhog 19: Pumpkin curry

Bhog 20: Mixed vegetable curry

Bhog 21: Baingan bhaja

Bhog 22: Apple

Bhog 23: Banana

Bhog 24: Grapes

Bhog 25: Mango

Bhog 26: Pomegranate

Bhog 27: Almonds

Bhog 28: Cashews

Bhog 29: Pistachios

Bhog 30: Raisins

Bhog 32: Roasted papad

Bhog 33: Baked shakkar para

Bhog 34: Baked mathri

Bhog 35: Roasted chana

Bhog 36: Dry fruit ladoo

Bhog 37: Coconut water

Bhog 38: Almond milk

Bhog 39: Shikanji

Bhog 40: Honey

Bhog 41: Homemade mint chutney

Bhog 42: Fruit chutney

Bhog 43: Fresh Ginger

Bhog 44: Fresh coconut chutney

Bhog 45: Sooji halwa

Bhog 46: Carrot halwa

Bhog 47: Banan barfi

Bhog 48: Anjeer barfi

Bhog 49: Paan

Bhog 50: Saunf

Bhog 51: Elaichi

Bhog 52: Supaari

Bhog 53: Tulsi leaves

Bhog 54: Ghee

Bhog 55: Fresh butter