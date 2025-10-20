Updated 20 October 2025 at 12:43 IST
Govardhan Puja 2025: Know Significance, Date, 56 Healthy Food Items To Offer Lord Krishna
Devotees during this say create a symbolic hill from cow dung and decorate it with flowers, food and other items to honour Lord Krishna.
Govardhan Puja is one of the auspicious and important festivals in Hinduism. This year, Govardhan Puja is going to be celebrated on October 22. Devotees during this say create a symbolic hill from cow dung and decorate it with flowers, food and other items to honour Lord Krishna(eighth incarnation of God Vinshu).
Significance of Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja celebrates the mythological story of Lord Krishna lifting up the hill of Govardhan to provide shelter to villagers from the torrential rains that were lashing the area. Therefore, this festival is celebrated as an act of gratitude to Lord Krishna to this day.
On this day, devotees offer 56 varieties of food items, also known as Chhappan Bhog of Lord Krishna. While many traditional dishes are rich, you can easily adapt them to be healthier by using less oil and sugar. The following is a list of 56 diverse, healthy, and sattvic-friendly dishes for a complete offering.
Bhog 1:Makhan mishri
Bhog 2: Panchamrit
Bhog 3: Plain yoghurt
Bhog 4: Sweet lassi
Bhog 5: Buttermilk
Bhog 6: Kheer
Bhog 7: Rabri
Bhog 8: Peda
Bhog 9: Plain boiled rice
Bhog 10: Moong dal khichdi
Bhog 11: Jeera rice
Bhog 12: Sweet rice
Bhog 13: Dalia
Bhog 14: Roti
Bhog 15: Plain Dal
Bhog 16: Kadhi
Bhog 17: Dalma
Bhog 18: Saag
Bhog 19: Pumpkin curry
Bhog 20: Mixed vegetable curry
Bhog 21: Baingan bhaja
Bhog 22: Apple
Bhog 23: Banana
Bhog 24: Grapes
Bhog 25: Mango
Bhog 26: Pomegranate
Bhog 27: Almonds
Bhog 28: Cashews
Bhog 29: Pistachios
Bhog 30: Raisins
Bhog 32: Roasted papad
Bhog 33: Baked shakkar para
Bhog 34: Baked mathri
Bhog 35: Roasted chana
Bhog 36: Dry fruit ladoo
Bhog 37: Coconut water
Bhog 38: Almond milk
Bhog 39: Shikanji
Bhog 40: Honey
Bhog 41: Homemade mint chutney
Bhog 42: Fruit chutney
Bhog 43: Fresh Ginger
Bhog 44: Fresh coconut chutney
Bhog 45: Sooji halwa
Bhog 46: Carrot halwa
Bhog 47: Banan barfi
Bhog 48: Anjeer barfi
Bhog 49: Paan
Bhog 50: Saunf
Bhog 51: Elaichi
Bhog 52: Supaari
Bhog 53: Tulsi leaves
Bhog 54: Ghee
Bhog 55: Fresh butter
Bhog 56: Puri