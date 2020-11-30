Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Images And Statuses That You Can Send Across To Wish Loved Ones

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the full moon day and is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru. It is one of the main sacred festivals of the Sikh community. The day is also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti.

The celebrations for the auspicious day begin two days prior and the Sikh Guru reads the Holy book Guru Granth Sahib from the beginning to the end. To mark the day, here're some Guru nanak Jayanti images, status and quotes that you can send across.

Guru Nanak Jayanti quotes in English

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained."

"What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside is He Himself."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore."

"Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God."

"Whatever be the qualities of the man with whom a woman is united according to the law, such qualities even she assumes, like a river, united with the ocean."

Guru Nanak Jayanti Status

Guruji will bless us in joy and pain

For prayers never go in vain

Wish you a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti oh dear friend

May our togetherness never end.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is an auspicious day

To celebrate the glory of guru’s love

May all your dreams come true

May Guruji keep blessing you from heaven above.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is finally here

To double the blessings and the cheer

May everyday of every year

Keep you happy and away from fear

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Images

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss.

Image Source: Shutterstock

