Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: When Is Gurpurab? Check Date, History, Significance And More

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for Sikhs as the day marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The Sikhs highly respect Guru Nanak Dev and spread his teaching across their community. The official date of Gurpurab changes from year to year according to the lunar calendar.

According to the lunar calendar, Diwali occurs on the 15th day of the Kartik month and Guru Nanak Jayanti is fifteen days after and falls on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. This year would be the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and will fall on Friday, November 19.

What does history say about Guru Nanak?

Guru Nanak Dev is known as the founder of the religion of Sikhism and he is the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. He was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib and people believe that his birth was a sign of divine nature among humans. His birth anniversary is celebrated as a special occasion on the day of Kartik Purnima.

Guru Nanak Dev was a believer that a devotee could connect to God through prayers and he was against the practises of sacrifice. All his teachings have been complied and has been in distribution since ages in the form of a sacred book called Guru Granth Sahib. The holy book is the holy religious scripture of Sikhism and Sikhs treat the same as the eternal Guru. As per the holy book, the creator of the universe was one. The holy book also promotes service to humanity, prosperity and social justice for all and doesn’t differentiate between anyone.

How is the auspicious day celebrated?

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated enthusiastically across the world as the festivities begin two days prior to the day in Gurudwara. The Gurudwara conducts a 48-hour continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, this is called Akhand Path. The Gurudwara also organises a procession called Nagarkirtan. The procession is led by five men called Panj Pyare and they hold the Sikh triangular flag, Nishan Sahib. The Guru Granth Sahib is kept on a palanquin during the procession as people sing hymns or play musical instruments.