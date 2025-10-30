Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, Significance, History And Traditional Dishes To Cook On the Day

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, is one of the auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. The day marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 | Source: Pinterest

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, November 5. On this special occasion, devotees worship Guru Nanak Devi ji and his principles of unity, equality, and service to humanity.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Significance

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 | Source: Pinterest

The day commemorates the arrival of one of India's greatest spiritual reforms. Guru Nanak's message stands on three major pillars: Kirat Karni (honest work), Vand Chakko (sharing with others) and Nam Japna (remembering God at all times). The festival reminds everyone, regardless of religion, caste, or gender, about the power of equality, kindness, and truthful living.

History and origin of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was originally born in 1469 in Roi-Bhoi-di Talwandi (now known as Nankana Sahib). As a spiritual child, Guru Nanak grew up questioning ritualism, unjust social structures, and religious divisions. Throughout his life, he travelled extensively spreading the message of 'Ik Onkar', which translates to there is but one God and compassion for all humanity.

Golden Temple, Amritsar | Source: Pinterest

The tradition of celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Jayanti began centuries ago and has grown to include not only Sikhs but people of many faiths, highlighting values of unity and service. The grand celebration of this festival can be seen at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where the entire Sikh community comes alive with devotion during this time.

Traditional Dishes To Cook at Home on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Devotees on this special occasion prepare the traditional food that reflects the principles of equality and selfless service (seva) central to Sikhism.

Kada Prasad | Source: Pinterest

Here's the list of dishes that you can make:

1. Kada Prasad

2. Langarwali Dal

3. Aloo Gobhi

4. Kheer

5. Roti/Makki Di Roti

6. Sarson Ka Sag