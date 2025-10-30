Updated 30 October 2025 at 16:32 IST
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, Significance, History And Traditional Dishes To Cook On the Day
The day marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, is one of the auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. The day marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date
This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Wednesday, November 5. On this special occasion, devotees worship Guru Nanak Devi ji and his principles of unity, equality, and service to humanity.
Guru Nanak Jayanti Significance
The day commemorates the arrival of one of India's greatest spiritual reforms. Guru Nanak's message stands on three major pillars: Kirat Karni (honest work), Vand Chakko (sharing with others) and Nam Japna (remembering God at all times). The festival reminds everyone, regardless of religion, caste, or gender, about the power of equality, kindness, and truthful living.
History and origin of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Guru Nanak Dev Ji was originally born in 1469 in Roi-Bhoi-di Talwandi (now known as Nankana Sahib). As a spiritual child, Guru Nanak grew up questioning ritualism, unjust social structures, and religious divisions. Throughout his life, he travelled extensively spreading the message of 'Ik Onkar', which translates to there is but one God and compassion for all humanity.
The tradition of celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Jayanti began centuries ago and has grown to include not only Sikhs but people of many faiths, highlighting values of unity and service. The grand celebration of this festival can be seen at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where the entire Sikh community comes alive with devotion during this time.
Traditional Dishes To Cook at Home on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Devotees on this special occasion prepare the traditional food that reflects the principles of equality and selfless service (seva) central to Sikhism.
Here's the list of dishes that you can make:
1. Kada Prasad
2. Langarwali Dal
3. Aloo Gobhi
4. Kheer
5. Roti/Makki Di Roti
6. Sarson Ka Sag
Preparing these dishes at home is a way to embrace the spirit of selfless service and community sharing that Guru Nanak Dev ji taught.